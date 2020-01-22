Native Hawaiian Organization Retains the Leading law Firm in Opioid Litigation to Secure Restitution

David Grossman

TGKI represents municipalities and hospitals as well as American Indian, Native Hawaiian, and Alaska Native communities against Opioid makers and distributors.

This law firm understands our perspective and is ready to advocate for our rights. It gives us the best chance to recoup the costs associated with the Opioid crisis and move forward as a community." — Adrian Nakea Silva, the Chairman of Hui Huliau

HEMPSTEAD, NEW YORK, UNITED_STATES, January 22, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hui Huliau, a Native Hawaiian Organization (NHO), has retained Tate Grossman Kelly & Iaccarino, LLP ( TGKI Law ) – the pre-eminent law firm in the representation of municipalities and hospitals as well as American Indian, Native Hawaiian, and Alaska Native communities against the makers and distributors of Opioids – to represent it in the ongoing Multi-District Litigation in Ohio.“Give credit to Hui Huliau for having the foresight to recognize the impact that the reckless creation, marketing, and distribution of Opioids has had upon the Native Hawaiian communities, and then seeking restitution on its community’s behalf,” said Mark Tate of TGKI Law. “By retaining our firm, it joins hundreds of municipalities, hospitals, American Indian, Native Hawaiian, and Alaska Native communities, who have been impacted by this reprehensible corporate conduct and have said enough is enough.“Our hope, and that of our clients, is that the message will be sent to the pharmaceutical community and the business as a whole to appreciate the consequences of their decisions so that this never happens again.”Adrian Nakea Silva, the Chairman of Hui Huliau, has a strong reputation for being proactive on societal and economic issues involving his constituency. That approach was clearly evident in the NHO’s latest decision.“It was important for us to not only join in the fight for what our community is entitled to, but also select a firm that was one of the first such firms to take on Big Pharma and seek to hold them accountable through the courts,” said Silva.“This law firm understands our perspective and is ready to advocate for our rights. It gives us the best chance to recoup the costs associated with the Opioid crisis and move forward as a community.” David Grossman of TGKI Law called Hui Huliau “a leader for recognizing the opportunity to seek restitution, but the ability to act quickly.“The Multi-District Litigation in federal court will not be open forever. We expect it to close within months, putting the onus on these affected communities and organizations to seek out and procure counsel that can secure the restitution that they are entitled to.”For more on the problem, please view this video: https://www.tatelawgroup.com/media/Taking-the-Lead-In-the-Opioid-Crisis.mp4 About TGKI LawTGKI Law Firm was formed for the exclusive purpose of helping government municipalities, tribal nations, healthcare organizations, union health & pension funds, and other businesses recover damages caused by the pharmaceutical companies who are responsible for creating the modern-day epidemic known as the opioid crisis. Municipalities and other organizations have had to dedicate substantial resources to address this crisis which means that resources for other important programs may have been cut or eliminated all together. Together, the Partners of Tate Grossman Kelly & Iaccarino, LLP (TGKI) have over one hundred years of legal and successful litigation experience including complex mass tort and multi-district litigation (MDL). With offices in several states, TGKI Law Firm currently represents more than 100 municipalities and organizations across the country in current opioid-related class-action litigation.



