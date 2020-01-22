Alternative Petroleum Technologies Signs Distribution Agreement for 15 African Countries

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS)

We are very excited to be working with APPL to bring APT’s environmentally friendly technologies to the ECOWAS countries.” — Steve G Stevanovich, APT Director

RENO, NEVADA, USA, January 22, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alternative Petroleum Technologies Holdings Corp. ("APT") has signed a distribution agreement with Alternative Petroleum & Power Ltd. (“APPL”) The distribution agreement covers the sales territory of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) which include Nigeria, Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leonne and Senegal, amongst others. The distribution agreement covers the full range of APT technologies including its unique, patented, cost-saving Sulfex™ desulfurization process.“We are honored to partner with APT to continue our eco-friendly, sustainable business mission while taking advantage of the Nigerian Federal Government’s gas liberalization policy” stated APPL Executive Director Alh Muawiyah Farouk.“We are very excited to be working with APPL to bring APT’s environmentally friendly technologies to the ECOWAS countries.” stated APT Director, Steve G. Stevanovich.APT's unique, patented, cost-saving Sulfex™ desulfurization process uses liquids, in a low pressure and low-temperature environment to achieve petroleum based fuel sulfur levels less than 10 ppm and produces a finished fuel ready for use. APT's Sulfex™ process is operationally much simpler than the HDS system currently used at refiners to desulfurize petroleum based fuels, making it considerably less expensive and much safer to use. The process has been independently validated by the U.S. Department of Energy's Argonne National Labs ( www.anl.gov ) and the initial mass balance of the plant has also been reviewed and confirmed by a global engineering firm.Other additional APT technologies include proprietary Emulsion technologies that create stable mixtures of emulsified fuels, which contain varying percentages of water content. The emulsion technology can be applied to various base fuels in combination with water, creating a wide array of pollution reducing fuels. These fuels reduce both oxides of nitrogen (NOx) and particulate matter (PM) pollution created during the combustion process. APT's Diesel Oil Emulsions (DOE), Fuel Oil Emulsions (FOE) and Residual Oil Emulsions (ROE) have proven significant emission benefits over diesel and significant advantages over "alternative fuels" because its use requires no engine modifications, uses existing diesel fuel oil infrastructure, and requires virtually no re-training of personnel.About Alternative Petroleum Technologies, Inc.Alternative Petroleum Technologies (APT) is an environmental technology company dedicated to comprehensive cost-effective solutions to environmental problems centering on the processing and usage of hydrocarbons. With more than 100 worldwide patents and patent applications, APT is the worldwide master licensee of the world's most extensive emulsified fuel technology platform.Using its protected technologies, APT has developed products that provide economical ways to address the increasingly stringent environmental and emission regulations globally to:• Remove as much as 99.9% reductions of all sulfur compounds found in existing high sulfur fuels and middle distillates sourced from various refineries;• Enhance combustion efficiency of fuel oil for industrial furnaces and boilers;• Substitute water for expensive light distillates (i.e. diesel) in producing heavy fuel oil (HFO);• Reduce Nitrogen Oxide (NOx) emissions, the key hurdle to global adoption of biofuel and biodiesel-based products; and• Remove sulfur from petroleum in ways that are both more economical as well as more environmentally friendly than methods in current use.For more information, please contact APT at info@altpetrol.com or by phone at +1 775 409 3951 or visit us online at www.altpetrol.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.