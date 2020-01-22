Language Chat Launches On Kickstarter As a New Way To Learn Languages Ten Times Faster.

Language Chat: The future of language learning launches on Kickstarter for an incredible new way to learn languages ten times faster.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, US, January 22, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Language Chat: The future of language learning launches on Kickstarter for a new way to learn languages 10x faster. This campaign introduces a language learning project for Android and iOS platforms – it’s an app that combines the latest Cloud AI technologies to help anyone learn to speak new languages in a chat with ease and ensure that no embarrassing gaffes are made.Language Chat is the World’s first user-generated content language learning app and has certain features that help people chat in up to sixteen languages spoken around the world. The features include Unlimited Chats which allows flexible language learning supported by super high language retention, Native HQ Voices where one can listen to native voice pronunciation that a user can repeat and practice on and Speech Recognition that uses cloud speech recognition for every chat message that allows for pronunciation drills and tests.Other features highlighted are a bilingual dictionary provided for each language a user is on where synonyms and native pronunciations are available, chat history where all chats are saved for future reference and to pick up where one left off, and a personal word bank that allows users to save the words they find important, hence not to be lost in the flood of vocabulary.Only 3 simple steps are involved in starting to use Language Chat – after installation of the app, all a user needs to do is Select a Language, Select a Topic or Create one and Start Chatting in the preferred language by chatting in the native language of the user or the language the user knows.By using the Language Chat app, learning language is made very easy and efficient – the founder of Language Chat, John Francis, guarantees that language learning gets ten times faster. With an attractive and interactive interface that is kind to the eyes, a user can chat for hours without straining their eyes and reap the full benefits of Language Chat.Most importantly, Language Chat is a worthy way to learn other languages and apply them. With Cloud AI Tech, Language Chat is an app that’s set to revolutionize language learning.In exchange for pledging to the project, backers will receive 1 extra Lifetime Subscription each for free. All you need to do is to press a button to join the project and you're done.To learn more about Kickstarter and supporting Language Chat’s campaign, please visit http://kck.st/2Tv7gYe

Language Chat Project Presentation



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.