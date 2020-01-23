Noah Grayson, President of South End Capital, accepted into Forbes Real Estate Council

Forbes Real Estate Council

NORWALK, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Noah Grayson, President of South End Capital, a nationwide, non-conforming lender providing commercial and non-owner occupied residential real estate mortgages, and subprime SBA loans, has been accepted into Forbes Real Estate Council, an invitation-only community for executives in the real estate industry.

Noah Grayson was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

As an accepted member of the Council, Noah has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Noah will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, Noah Grayson will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

"I couldn't be more thrilled to have been selected to join Forbes Real Estate Council," stated Grayson. "This recognition helps solidify the great work we have been doing at South End Capital over the last decade to provide affordable real estate and business loan programs to non-conforming borrowers."



