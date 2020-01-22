Republic of Estonia : 2019 Article IV Consultation-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Republic of Estonia
Author/Editor:
International Monetary Fund. European Dept.
Publication Date:
January 22, 2020
Electronic Access:
Download PDF. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file
Summary:
Th economy has performed well in recent years, supported by prudent management and effective structural reforms. Growth remains strong and unemployment is at a record low. Inflation is above the euro-area average, consistent with Estonia’s convergence process. Wages are rising, reflecting a tight labor market and skill shortages at the high end of the labor market. Absent reforms to boost productivity and manage demographic challenges, however, growth will slow notably. The authorities need to guard against potential overheating in the near term while taking advantage of sizable fiscal buffers in the medium term to support innovation and labor supply and reduce inequality.
Series:
Country Report No. 20/12
English
Publication Date:
January 22, 2020
ISBN/ISSN:
9781513526881/1934-7685
Stock No:
1ESTEA2020001
Price:
$18.00 (Academic Rate:$18.00)
Format:
Paper
Pages:
69
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.