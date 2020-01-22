There were 702 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,001 in the last 365 days.

Republic of Estonia : 2019 Article IV Consultation-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Republic of Estonia

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. European Dept.

Publication Date:

January 22, 2020

Electronic Access:

Download PDF. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

Th economy has performed well in recent years, supported by prudent management and effective structural reforms. Growth remains strong and unemployment is at a record low. Inflation is above the euro-area average, consistent with Estonia’s convergence process. Wages are rising, reflecting a tight labor market and skill shortages at the high end of the labor market. Absent reforms to boost productivity and manage demographic challenges, however, growth will slow notably. The authorities need to guard against potential overheating in the near term while taking advantage of sizable fiscal buffers in the medium term to support innovation and labor supply and reduce inequality.

Series:

Country Report No. 20/12

English

Publication Date:

January 22, 2020

ISBN/ISSN:

9781513526881/1934-7685

Stock No:

1ESTEA2020001

Price:

$18.00 (Academic Rate:$18.00)

Format:

Paper

Pages:

69

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.