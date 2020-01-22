200 Hour Yoga Teacher Training in Rishikesh India Yoga Teacher Training in Rishikesh Yoga School in Rishikesh

200 Hour Hatha and Ashtanga Yoga Teacher Training Course at Arogya Yoga School, Rishikesh. Certified by Yoga Alliance USA.

RISHIKESH, UTTARAKHAND, INDIA, January 22, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- 200 Hour Yoga Teacher Training in Rishikesh India 200 Hour Hatha and Ashtanga Yoga Teacher Training Course at Arogya Yoga School, Rishikesh. Certified by Yoga Alliance USA. If you are looking to bring a change into your life by learning yoga for self-rejuvenation or transfer the benefits to others, by getting a professional certificate and expertise, then Arogya Yoga School is the perfect fit for you.This Yoga Teacher Training program in Rishikesh India will be the foundational stone in your journey to advance your Yoga practice and to feel acquainted with different layers of Yoga & Science. You will build up self-confidence in such a way, that it will help you to find your own unique expression as an evolution of an inspiring yoga teacher.200 Hour Yoga Teacher Training in Rishikesh 02 Feb to 27 Feb 2020:: $ 1250 (200 Hour Yoga Alliance Certification) :: 2 Seats : ENROLL NOW200 Hour Yoga Teacher Training in Rishikesh02 Mar to 28 Mar 2020:: $1200 (200 Hour Yoga Alliance Certification) :: ENROLL NOW200 Hour Yoga Teacher Training in Rishikesh02 Apr to 28 Apr 2020: $1200 (200 Hour Yoga Alliance Certification) :: ENROLL NOW200 Hour Yoga Teacher Training in Rishikesh02 May to 28 May 2020: $1200 (200 Hour Yoga Alliance Certification) :: ENROLL NOW200 Hour Yoga Teacher Training in Rishikesh02 June to 28 June 2020: $1200 (200 Hour Yoga Alliance Certification) :: ENROLL NOW200 Hour Yoga Teacher Training in Rishikesh002 July to 28 July 2020: $1200 (200 Hour Yoga Alliance Certification) :: ENROLL NOW200 Hour Yoga Teacher Training in Rishikesh02 Aug to 28 Aug 2020: $1200 (200 Hour Yoga Alliance Certification) :: ENROLL NOW200 Hour Yoga Teacher Training in Rishikesh02 Sept to 28 Sept 2020: $1200 (200 Hour Yoga Alliance Certification) :: ENROLL NOW200 Hour Yoga Teacher Training in Rishikesh02 Oct to 28 Oct 2020: $1200 (200 Hour Yoga Alliance Certification) :: ENROLL NOW200 Hour Yoga Teacher Training in Rishikesh02 Nov to 28 Nov 2020: $1200 (200 Hour Yoga Alliance Certification) :: ENROLL NOW200 Hour Yoga Teacher Training in Rishikesh02 Dec to 28 Dec 2020: $1200 (200 Hour Yoga Alliance Certification) :: ENROLL NOW200 Hour Yoga Teacher Training in Rishikesh02 Jan to 28 Jan 2021: $1200 (200 Hour Yoga Alliance Certification) :: ENROLL NOWCURRICULUMMantra Chanting.Cleansing techniques (Shat karma).Study of asana: proper alignment, variations, modifications with ability to minimize the risk of injuries and Hands-on adjustments.Art of sequencing and improvisation in the class.Intelligent use of props to help improve practice at its early stages.Postures with their Sanskrit Names and terminology.Technique and practice of breathing (Pranayama).Meditation (Dhyana).Fundamentals of human anatomy and physiology.Yoga Philosophy, Ideas and Hypothesis.Confidence-building through teaching-practice.WHAT DOES THE COURSE FEES INCLUDE?» 28 nights Single Accommodation» Daily nutritious vegetarian meals and teas» Weekend excursions» Course materials will be provided (books, yoga mat, cleansing kit)Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/arogyayogaschool/ Twitter : https://twitter.com/Arogyayogschool linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/arogyayoga-school-6a7939136 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/arogyayogaschool Web Site : https://www.arogyayogaschool.com/200-hour-yoga-teacher-training-course-in-india.php

