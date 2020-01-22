Certified Life Coach Releases New Book "What's Your Y"- 40 Days to finding your purpose

What's Your Y, 40-Day Devotional Logo

Debbie LeSean launched her book entitled “What’s Your Y” to guide women on finding who they are, what’s their purpose in life, and turning purpose into profit.

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, U.S.A., January 22, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Debbie LeSean believes “Even the most talented athletes taking advantage of their natural gifts can only go so far. Without other people helping and guiding them, they won’t achieve success. The coach helps them to develop strategy, focus on the detail, and provide control and discipline. A coach enhances talent. This also works in your everyday life.”Coach Debbie’s book is the manifestation of what she said above. She provides her coaching and guidance through this book, so the reader can birth their purpose. At the end of 40 days, the reader will understand their personal mission, vision & purpose thus allowing them to walk boldly into the life God called them to live.“What’s Your Y” is a devotional and journal. The reader will follow 40 days of prompts and write out their thoughts as they uncover their purpose. Debbie’s goal is to help readers understand that operating in your purpose leads to profit as written in Proverbs 14:23. Growing up in the Bronx, N.Y., being a teen mom, marrying to young and divorcing twice, Debbie hit a patch in life where she was unsure of her purpose. She knew that God called her to do more than raise kids and work at a job she disliked. After birthing her purpose, Debbie began coaching other women on getting out of survival mode and walking in Dominion. Coach Debbie uses this book to open the reader’s mind to life beyond survival mode.“What’s Your Y” is designed to be able to make the reader actively do something about their life. Using a practical business and spiritual application, the journey to find the solution is done in a structured way. Coach Debbie uses this book to help readers understand their daily thoughts and experiences are a tool for reflection and growth.At the end of each day, there are thought-provoking prompts and writing space where readers record their thoughts. One of the goals of this book is to create the habit of thinking and writing. Thoughts, goals, written action plans and strategy are the keys to a successful launch into any foray. This book was written to be enjoyed by readers of all ages. For more information about this book, as well as where to purchase, you can visit Coach Debbie’s official website at debbielesean.com.About Debbie LeSeanDebbie LeSean is an author and certified Life Coach to Executive Women navigating life during or after divorce. Her clients affectionately call her Coach Debbie. She has a degree in Psychology and Counseling, with a concentration in executive leadership. Using book smarts & life experiences, Debbie helps women heal whole, drop emotional baggage, reframe thoughts and open their hearts to love again, even if it’s just loving themselves.For Media InquiriesDebbie LeSeanPhone: 804-277-9069Email: coach@debbielesean.comIG: http://www.instagram.com/coachdebbielesean FB: https://web.facebook.com/profile.php?id=1207874649 Website: www.debbielesean.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.