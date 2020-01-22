Adhesives and Sealants Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2026

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global Adhesives and Sealants Market Size study, Technology, Application and Regional Forecasts 2019-2026” reports to its database.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, January 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adhesives and Sealants Market:

Executive Summary

Global Adhesives and Sealants market is valued approximately at USD 56.47 Billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 4.30% over the forecast period 2019-2026. The sealant is referred as semisolid material which is used for preventing leakages and on the other hand adhesives is a chemical mixture that is applied for joining two surfaces. The technological and chemicals formulated are same for adhesives and sealants both and are used for wide range of application regarding holding and bonding due to its other features such as shear strength and high tensile. The rise in trend of lightweight & low carbon emitting vehicles, rising adoption in building and construction sector and shift in preference to hot-melt adhesives are the factors accelerating the growth of market over the forecast years. For instance: As per inhouse analysis, USD 100.20 million lightweight vehicles where produced in 2019 and expected to reach 110.9 million till 2023. Whereas, environmental regulations in North America and Europe are the factors hamper the growth of family. However, Industrial Globalization acting as a potential change for market growth, rising opportunity for Indian market is a lucrative opportunity for the growth of market.

The regional analysis of global Adhesives and Sealants market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share in the global adhesives and sealants market due to the rising demand for adhesives and sealants from building & construction sector, automotive & transportation sector in the emerging economies such as India, China, South Korea and Malaysia. Whereas, the growing trend of lightweight and low carbon emitting vehicles in the Asia Pacific regions will accelerate the growth of market over the forecast years.

Market player included in this report are:

Henkel AG

H.B. Fuller

Sika AG

Huntsman Corporation

3M Company

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Avery Dennison Corporation

DowDuPont Inc.

Wacker Chemie AG

Lord Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Formulating technology:

Water-based

Solvent-based

Hot melt

Reactive & others

By Application:

Paper & Packaging

Building & Construction

Woodworking

Automotive & Transportation

Others

By Resin Type:

Silicone

Polyurethane

Plastisol

Emulsion

Others

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Global Adhesives and Sealants Market Definition and Scope

Chapter 3. Global Adhesives and Sealants Market Dynamics

Chapter 4. Global Adhesives and Sealants Market Industry Analysis

Chapter 5. Global Adhesives and Sealants Market, by Formulating Technology

Chapter 6. Global Adhesives and Sealants Market, by Application

Chapter 7. Global Adhesives and Sealants Market, by Resin Type

Chapter 8. Global Adhesives and Sealants Market, Regional Analysis

Chapter 9. Competitive Intelligence

Chapter 10. Research Derivatives

Continuous…

