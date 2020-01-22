2020 Outlook on the New Food Marketplace

A case study lead by Mark During, former general manager Marketing Operations of Coles Group, will illustrate how food retailers can help families with children eat healthy foods. Australia’s second largest grocery chain successfully partnered with vendors and organizations to develop a program that educated consumers and used popular children's collectibles to reward healthy choices. Health-focused in-store initiatives can improve shopper loyalty and maximize sales, and we’ll discuss how retailers in the U.S. can replicate the success of this program.is program.

