Ajeets Steps Up Power & Heavy Engineering Recruitment Solutions

ajeets

Ajeets has over 15 years of experience in recruiting personnel in India and overseas.

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, January 22, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ajeets Management and Manpower Consultancy has decided to incorporate changes in the power & heavy engineering recruitment methods in order to surpass its customers over providing efficient recruitment solutions. Time and again, Ajeets has introduced modern methods of headhunting the dynamic candidates.There is a growing demand in power & heavy engineering sector for dynamic candidates who can utilize their best of talents in problem solving and executing tough tasks in their tenure. Ajeets is a team of professional recruiters and their sub-teams have specialized expertise in various sectors. They follow a comprehensive approach while recruiting the individuals for a particular job position.An employer organization has a firm requirement and equal expectations from the candidates. The team of recruiters understands this fact and put up maximum efforts in finding those suitable candidates for them. “We engage with our clients to understand their needs from an employee, but we also carry out detailed study as per the current scenario to find the best candidates,” said a Chief Recruiter at Ajeets. “The recent market competition unveils the need of talented candidates for the various posts and we strive to fill those posts as and when demanded.”He adds, “Recruitment just for sake was never our motto because we believe in providing candidates who can nurture the present and future of the company. Our experience in headhunting managerial staff to core-level employees makes us one of the leading consulting agencies across India and emerging in the international region.”About AjeetsAjeets has over 15 years of experience in recruiting personnel in India and overseas. With an established network of communications and prowess in the field of Information Technology, this firm finds out top candidates at every level of an organization’s hierarchy. Visit the website of www.ajeets.com to preview their range of specialized recruitment solutions.Contact DetailsAjeets Management and Manpower ConsultancyA-407, Western Edge-phase II,W.E Highway, Borivali (East),Mumbai - 400066, Maharashtra, INDIAEmail: info@ajeets.com | ramjena@ajeets.comPhone: +91-809-7025200

Ajeets Group



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.