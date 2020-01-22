Environmentally friendly data available

Ficolo is leading Cloud Delivery company Seppo Ihalainen, CEO of Ficolo

Ficolo’s cloud delivery center is the first carbon-neutral and carbon-releasing energy replacing data center in Finland.

HELSINKI, FINLAND, January 22, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ficolo is investing 50 million euros in Finland’s first carbon-neutral data center and will start selling waste heat from its cloud delivery center to Vantaa Energy.Ficolo’s cloud delivery center is the first carbon-neutral and carbon-releasing energy replacing data center in Finland and the first Finnish data center to receive a Dark Green* rating.“It is great to be part of saving the environment while investing in growth at the same time,” says Ficolo’s CEO Seppo Ihalainen.“Public debate has largely focused on individual lifestyles and political decision-making. With our investment, we wanted to draw attention to the business community’s responsibility in mitigating climate change. Our new cloud delivery center utilizes 100% renewable energy and heat reuse. We also use water-free active fire prevention, and we are already at the point where we can sell waste heat back to Vantaa Energy,” Ihalainen continues.Vantaa Energy is committed to stop the use of coal and utilizing waste heat is part of this plan. “It is great to start the decade in cooperation with Ficolo – we don’t just want to talk about preventing climate change, we want to be an agent of this change,” says Vantaa Energy’s CEO Jukka Toivonen.Vantaa is committed to becoming a carbon-neutral city by the year 2030. This requires significant reductions in current emissions, which mainly come from traffic and building heating.“This can only be achieved through cooperation. Sustainable choices are required not only from the city organization itself, but also from Vantaa’s residents and businesses. Ficolo’s investment and cooperation with Vantaa Energy contribute to this goal and are very much welcome in Vantaa,” says Antti Kari, Director of Real Estate and Housing at the City of Vantaa.***Ficolo, founded in 2011, is a data center and cloud delivery company specializing in Cloud Delivery services. Ficolo has three data centers: The Air in Helsinki, The Rock in Pori, and The Deck in Tampere. In addition, the company operates the Ficolo-IX Connectivity Hub in Helsinki. Ficolo also provides cloud and data center connectivity services, SDN-based cloud networking and a centralized multi-cloud management solution.Ficolo helps its customers transform their business model into a cloud-based business model; the company offers all service components required to provide global cloud services, from colocation space to connectivity and state-of-the-art security services.Vantaa Energy is one the largest urban energy companies in Finland. We produce and sell electricity and district heat. Our crown jewel is our waste-to-energy plant, completed in 2014, that turns unwanted waste into useful resources.The energy sector plays a key role in combating climate change. We want to be part of the solution. That is why we are ceasing the use of coal in energy production as soon as 2022.We are actively and open-mindedly seeking the best possible methods of producing energy in a smart and sustainable way and at a reasonable price.The City of Vantaa is a relaxed international airport city in the middle of the Greater Helsinki Metropolitan area. It is the fourth biggest city in Finland with more than 228,000 inhabitants. Thanks to its location and accessibility, Vantaa is an excellent place for businesses. More than 10,000 companies operate in Vantaa, providing more than 100,000 jobs.(*The data center’s green environmental framework was assessed by the Norwegian climate research institute CICERO, and Ficolo was the first Finnish data center to receive CICERO’s “Dark Green” rating. This rating is given to projects that help combat climate change.)



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.