Sunstone Systems and DETASAD announce strategic partnership in the Middle East

Sunstone and DETASAD announce transformative partnership

Sunstone and DETASAD are pleased to announce their new partnership, combining Sunstone Technologies with DETASAD’s world class strategy-led enterprise services.

We believe our partnership will be truly transformative for a range of sectors and customers across the Middle East.” — Paul Schelhaas

LONDON, KENT, UNITED KINGDOM, January 22, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sunstone Systems and DETASAD are pleased to announce they have entered into a strategic partnership, combining Sunstone technologies and DETASAD’s world class experience as an end-to-end ICT solution provider and a leading contributor to ICT sector of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with a track record of 37-yearsWe have developed patent-pending and solar-powered technologies that provide surveillance, wireless networks and satellite communications to some of the most remote locations in the world.The Solar CCTV System (SICS) is a robust, rapid deployment surveillance system powered entirely by solar. It can deliver HD CCTV and telecommunications in remote and hostile locations and is specifically designed to operate in extreme environments, and functions in temperatures ranging from -50°C to +80°C. Fabricated from 316L stainless steel it incorporates an advanced control and battery system and provides real time monitoring via HD video streams to almost any location in the world via wireless, cellular and satellite networks.Our award-winning technologies have been deployed in oilfields in Kazakhstan and on the Strategic Road Network with Highways England.We aim to work with range of manufacturers in the security sector to integrate their technologies into our systems and work closely with strategic partners to deliver ground-breaking solutions to significant challenges, using clean energy.The Sunstone - DETASAD partnership brings together innovative clean technologies which are deployed in tandem with DETASAD engineering and telecommunications services, providing remote surveillance and internet connectivity across highways, defence, transport and construction sectors in the Middle East.“This partnership is a powerful combination, together we can provide remote wireless networks anywhere in the region,” said Paul Schelhaas, CEO of Sunstone Systems. “Our systems are quick to deploy, can withstand incredibly high temperatures and generate significant amounts of power for WIFI and surveillance cameras. DETASAD are at the cutting edge of innovation and telecommunications services in the region and we believe our partnership will be truly transformative for a range of sectors and customers across the Middle East.”DETASAD President & CEO Felix Wass commented ‘’We are excited about this partnership with Sunstone, a visionary in reliable, grid independent, rapid deployment wireless and CCTV solutions. Pre-integrated solutions with VSAT backhauling, Wifi and 5G platforms combined with advanced AI based analytics and IOT enablers give our customers the flexibility to react to business needs. From the initial deployment, the business is provided with a 24/7 guaranteed SLA and online access to all operational data in a highly secure environment with all data complying with the local data sovereignty laws. This flexibility extends to commercial models including purchase as well as short- and long term rent.About Sunstone SystemsSunstone is a British technology company focused on creating robust, innovative, renewable energy solutions helping to solve real world problems in a wide range of markets and sectors. Our mission is to radically change the way people, products and property are connected by developing game-changing technology and applying it with smarter thinking. We believe in the power and potential of renewable energy.About DETASADEstablished in 1982 as a prime example of successful Saudi - German high-tech partnership, DETASAD (Detecon Al Saudia Co. Ltd.) is a leading provider in the ICT sector in Saudi Arabia offering Corporate Networks & Connectivity Solutions - VSAT, ICT Deployment and Infrastructure Solutions, Managed Services, Data Center and Cloud Solutions to public and private sector clients. The DETASAD offering covers all aspects from scoping, planning and design, end-to-end supply implementation and integration up to 24/7 operational support and maintenance of the offered products at highest quality standards.For more information, contact info@sunstone-systems.com

Sunstone Systems and DETASAD announce strategic partnership in the Middle East



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.