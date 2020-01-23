OLIVE YOU - EUROPEAN TABLE OLIVES from Greece demonstrate their uniqueness in GULFOOD 2020

Olive You- European Table Olive Campaign

Visit OLIVE YOU in GULFOOD, SHEIKH SAEED HALL, Stands S1/E10, E12, E16, E18, E22

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Panhellenic Association of Table Olives Processors, Packers and Exporters (PEMETE) and its “OLIVE YOU European Table Olives” campaign will attend 2020 for the second time, to showcase European table olives from Greece in the highly targeted Middle East market, and further develop valuable and effective relationships with professionals of the food business.

OLIVE YOU in GULFOOD will highlight the modern profile of European table olives, inform visitors about the quality and flavor of the product, and test new commercial types of the most popular varieties of olives (HALKIDIKI, KALAMATA, KONSERVOLIA). At the same time, the trained staff of the campaign will try to identify the perception and consumption habits the visitors have, towards this significant European product (preferred varieties, packaging and commercial types), through the campaign questionnaires and gather useful information on the awareness and market trends in United Arab Emirates and other countries of the Middle East.

The 3-year EU co-financed campaign aims to generate awareness and demand for European table olives from Greece in 13 countries around the globe (Germany, Austria, France, UK, Poland, Sweden, USA, Canada, Russia, Australia, Norway, Saudi Arabia and UAE). The campaign launched in 2017 will run until February 2020 through a wide variety of actions – advertising, events, master-classes, in store tastings, trade shows, press relations etc. - informing consumers and professionals about the unique quality and flavor of the most popular olive varie.es, thus increasing table olives exports.

ABOUT PEMETE:

PEMETE (Panhellenic Association of Table Olive Processors, Packers and Exporters) is a professional association, founded in 1970, that promotes the interests of table olive exporters. The members of PEMETE are Greek exporting table olive processing, packaging and exporting companies. All of them process their end products in accordance with the existing Food Safety Regulation 852/2004.

The 53 member-companies of PEMETE represent more than 90% of Greece’s exports of table olives to more than 100 countries. These companies export some outstanding and unique Greek table olive varieties, such as: “Konservolia” farmed in Central Greece, “Chalkidiki” in Northern Greece, and “Kalamata”, mainly but not exclusively - farmed in the regions of Etoloakarnania, Laconia and Phtiotida. The greatest advantage of Greek table olives is that the olives “ripen” naturally on the olive trees.

www.oliveyou-eu.eu / info@oliveyou-eu.eu / info@pemete.gr



