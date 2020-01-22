SystemDomain, Inc wins Gold in the 4th Annual 2019 One Planet Awards as Company of the Year | Cloud Computing/SaaS'

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- SystemDomain , Inc. announced that it has been named as Gold Winner in the prestigious One Planet Awards in the Cloud Computing/SaaS/Internet. The coveted One Planet Awards is world’s premier awards program honoring best in business and professional excellence in every industry from around the world. Organizations from all over the world are eligible to submit nominations including public and private, for-profit and non-profit, largest to smallest and new start-ups.More than 50 judges from around the world representing a wide spectrum of industry experts participated in the judging process.SystemDomain is a leading firm in defining the cloud strategy, Road Map, Cloud Security and Migration helping organization to achieve the benefits of Cloud computing and enable them to drive innovation and computing efficiencies.“It’s an honor to be named a winner by One Planet Awards for this esteemed industry and peer recognition,” said Shubhi Garg, CEO of SystemDomain. “These awards are a testament to SystemDomain’s commitment to Cloud Computing.SystemDomain also provides consulting to implement and integrate end to end Cyber Security solutions to address the cyber vulnerabilities and threats across the enterprises i.e. Information Systems, Network, Database, Physical Access, Access Control and Management, Cloud, Mobile. SystemDomain's solutions and professional services help protect the customers, shareholders and employees of the corporations in cost effective and efficient manner. SystemDomain also provides the business intelligence for proactive monitoring of Critical Cyber Assets.Leading Cyber Security Product Companies in Identity and Access Management space have strategic partnership with SystemDomain, Inc. to implement their products to solve the business challenges in Cyber Security. The strategic partnerships allow SystemDomain to offer the products and services at very competitive pricing to our clients. Our partnership empowers with exceptional resources that distinguish our offering from the competition.SystemDomain offers state-of-the-art solutions in Cloud Computing, Risk Management such as: Threat Detection & Response, Cyber Security Operations, Security & Behavioral Analytics, Fraud Intelligence Services, Governance Risk & Compliance, IT & Security Risk Management, Regulatory & Corporate Compliance Management, Audit Management, Business Resiliency, Third Party Governance, Public Sector Solutions.Key award wins and industry accolades for SystemDomain:SystemDomain had been ranked as ‘Top 20 Most promising Cyber Security Solution Provider 2017' by “Silicon India”SystemDomain Inc. had been selected as one of Diversity Business.com’s (now OMNIKAL) OMNI500 Top Businesses for 2017.Gold Award for 2018 as the Fastest Growing Cyber Security firm by Cyber Security Excellence AwardsTop 25 Cyber Security Companies 2018 by CIO Applications and Tech Era Magazines.Named Among ‘Silicon 70’ by The Silicon Review Magazine 2018About the One Planet AwardsOne Planet Awards recognizes companies for their business and professional excellence. The One Planet Awards honors are currently conferred in category sections which include outstanding individuals, executives, teams, new products and services, PR, Marketing, and Corporate Communications, and organizations from all over the world.Learn more about the One Planet Awards at www.oneplanetawards.com and participate.About SystemDomainSystemDomain is an IT Consulting firm based in IL with focus in Cyber Security & Risk Management, Digital, Cloud, Data Analytics and Professional Services (such as Enterprise Architecture, Database, Network Management, ERP, CRM, Cloud and Digital Transformation). SystemDomain strives to connect with their customers, clients, and partners with an unbeatable portfolio of solutions to leverage critical trends such as big data & analytics, social business and security. SDI has offshore software development and support centers for clients who are interested in cost-effective services.Our determination for customer satisfaction and delivering the efficient & cost-effective solutions are our secrets of success.



