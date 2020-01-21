Hoyer Statement on the Supreme Court Delaying the Review of the GOP’s ACA Lawsuit

“The Supreme Court’s decision today not to expedite the Republican case against the Affordable Care Act is disappointing. Uncertainty hurts patients, their families, care providers, and insurers, and it contributes to instability in health care markets. I am also disappointed that Republicans continue to sabotage the Affordable Care Act, which is now almost a decade old. I am proud of the continued success of that law in expanding access to care, addressing discrimination – including against those with pre-existing conditions – and providing for more affordable options that have brought 20 million more Americans coverage. House Democrats will continue to fight for the Affordable Care Act in the courts as well as legislate to improve access to quality, affordable health care for all Americans.”