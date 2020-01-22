Matlock Construction & Roofing Earns 2019 Angie’s List Super Services Award

Matlock Construction & Roofing Angie's List Super Service Award

From hard work and service excellence, Matlock Construction & Roofing has earned the Angie's List Super Service Award.

The entire Matlock Construction & Roofing team is very proud to have earned this award. This award shows our commitment to our roofing clients” — David Matlock

HATTIESBURG, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES , January 22, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hattiesburg, Mississippi 01/22/2020 Matlock Construction & Roofing earns the coveted Angie’s List Super Service Award. This award honors service professionals who have maintained exceptional service ratings and reviews on Angie’s List in 2019. This award is only awarded by the home industry giant Angie’s List.“Service pros that receive our Angie’s List Super Service Award represent the best in our network, who are consistently making great customer service their mission,” said Angie’s List Founder Angie Hicks. “These pros have provided exceptional service to our members and absolutely deserve recognition for the exemplary customer service they exhibited in the past year.”Angie’s List Super Service Award 2019 winners have met strict eligibility requirements, which include maintaining an “A” rating in overall grade, recent grade, and review period grade. The SSA winners must be in good standing with Angie’s List and undergo additional screening.“The entire Matlock Construction & Roofing team is very proud to have earned this award. This award shows our commitment to our roofing clients.”Matlock Construction & Roofing has been listed on Angie’s List since 2010. This is theService company ratings are updated continually on Angie’s List as new, verified consumer reviews are submitted. Companies are graded on an A through F scale in multiple fields ranging from price to professionalism to punctuality.For over two decades Angie’s List has been a trusted name for connecting consumers to top-rated service professionals. Angie’s List provides unique tools and support designed to improve the local service experience for both consumers and service professionals.Matlock Construction & Roofing proudly serves the Hattiesburg, Petal and Sumrall MS areas. Matlock Construction & Roofing is on a mission to build quality roofs for all its roofing clients. Matlock’s main focus is on the client experience and making sure the experience is excellent.Matlock Construction & Roofing is a full-service commercial and residential roofing company , in business for over 20 years. When you choose Matlock, you choose Five Star customer service and an exceptional roofing system. Our clients refer us and use our company for all their roofing needs due to our commitment to promptness, organization, high-quality products, fair pricing, and dexterity. Matlock Construction & Roofing has proven experience, a stellar reputation, and the ability required for any size residential or commercial roofing project.



