Creating Healthy Secure Environments for Upcoming Epic Natural Disaster

Valentine International LLC, a Wyoming based LLC, is preparing to relocate its clients to St. Croix US Virgin Islands to ride out Grand Solar Minimum.

FRANKLIN, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, January 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Valentine International LLC, a Wyoming based corporation, specializes in assisting clients in relocating to St. Croix US Virgin Islands. This full service company provides one of St Croix's top real estate brokers to find land to build their Valentine International LLC XP Eco Dome Estates™ and Eco-Villages that can withstand Category 5 winds and waves and mid-level Richter scale earthquakes. Also they provide interior design services and furnishings for the Dome Estates and Eco-Villages through ClassZMinimalism™.

If security is needed either offline (bodyguards) or online, Valentine International LLC has top consultants for their clients. They can provide a whole suite of training and support in the following disciplines - Situational Awareness, Preparedness, Survival and Travel Security.

The founder of Valentine International LLC is former Post Newsweek/CBS News investigative reporter Hugh Simpson, who has authored numerous books on Situational Awareness, Preparedness and Survival under his pen name MR Valentine. His first book entitled A Family Survival Manual for Y2K & Beyond was one of the first ones on Y2K. His latest is XtremePreparedness on Land & Sea as Valentine International LLC also offers their clients consulting involving the use of sailing and motor yachts and even barge yachts.

Simpson is one of the first researchers to discuss the impending Grand Solar Minimum beginning this year and continuing for another 35 years.

"I was first introduced to the concept while writing my first book in 1999 on Y2K from an article written by top former Soviet Union physicists," explains Simpson.

"This past year I was reintroduced to the Grand Solar Minimum via viewing a talk given by former Soviet Union solar physicist Dr. Zharkhova, now residing and teaching in the UK," continues Simpson. "She has developed an algorithm that goes back thousands of years that accurately predicts previous Solar Minimums. Each time, a Solar Minimum brought Arctic freezing weather leading to Mini Ice Ages. Dr. Zharkhova sees another one beginning this year and continuing for 35 years. It could bring Arctic temperatures as far as South Miami Beach in the dead of summer. St. Croix could experience temperatures in the mid-60s - in the dead of summer."

Simpson through his consulting, teaching and authoring numerous books expresses the importance of always having a SAFE AREA to retreat too.

"Even if the Grand Solar Minimum turns out to be a blip on the radar like Y2K, the new dome home on St. Croix could also be a place to be safe from potential political unrest especially as we head into the 2020 elections in the USA," says Simpson, whose mantra is: BE PREPARED NOT SCARED!

Simpson has appeared on Fox News, CNN, numerous times on Coast to Coast AM where he offered his Master Plan for Surviving the Grand Solar Minimum which over 250 listeners requested in 24 hours.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.