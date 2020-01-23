Vincentric Announces 2020 Best Value in America Awards: Toyota, Lexus Outperform the Competition

16th annual Best Value in America awards consider a broad range of ownership costs to give consumers a big-picture look at vehicles that provide the best value.

From depreciation to fuel costs, there’s a broad range of factors that affect a vehicle’s cost of ownership.” — David Wurster, Vincentric President

BINGHAM FARMS, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 16th annual Vincentric Best Value in America™ Awards were announced today with Toyota Motor Corporation outperforming the competition by winning a total of twelve awards, more than double of any other manufacturer. Toyota took home seven model-level awards while Lexus earned three, with each also earning a Best Value in America brand award.

American Honda also had a strong performance with five total awards. Its Honda brand came out on top of three model-level segments, and Acura earned one model-level win plus the brand award for Luxury SUV & Crossover. Subaru’s strong performance earned them three model-level awards and one brand award for Best Value Passenger Car. An impressive showing from the Ford F-150 and F-350 pickups helped Ford to the top of the Truck brand award category.

Model-level winners for Toyota included the C-HR, 4Runner, Land Cruiser, and Tacoma. The Toyota Tacoma is the only vehicle that has won the Vincentric Best Value in America award each year that the awards have been announced, totaling a staggering 16 consecutive years of victories in its category.

Other brands with multiple model-level winners were Mercedes-Benz, Audi, and Volvo with two winners each. Brands with one model-level award winner included Hyundai, Mazda, Infiniti, Porsche, Jeep, Kia, Lincoln, and Chevrolet. 2020 marks Tesla’s first ever Vincentric Best Value award with the Model X earning the top spot in the Luxury Electric/Plug-In Hybrid category.

“From depreciation to fuel costs, there’s a broad range of factors that affect a vehicle’s cost of ownership,” said Vincentric President David Wurster. “The Vincentric Best Value in America awards consider all costs incurred by owning and operating a vehicle to give consumers a big-picture look at which vehicles will provide the best value over time.”

Vincentric measures cost-of-ownership using eight different cost factors: depreciation, fees & taxes, financing, fuel, insurance, maintenance, opportunity cost, and repairs. Using a statistical model, Vincentric identified the Best Value in America winners by measuring which vehicles had lower than expected ownership costs given their market segment and price. Over 3,000 vehicle configurations were evaluated in all 50 states plus D.C. using a range of annual mileage intervals and insurance profiles.

Further information on the winners of the Vincentric Best Value in America Awards™ for the 2020 model year and the Vincentric methodology is available at www.vincentric.com.

ABOUT VINCENTRIC

Vincentric provides data, knowledge, and insight to the automotive industry by identifying and applying the many aspects of automotive value. Vincentric data is used by organizations including Mercedes-Benz, Toyota, NADA Guides, Business Fleet Magazine, AAA, Nissan, and many others as a means of providing automotive insight to their clientele. Vincentric, LLC is a privately held automotive data compilation and analysis firm headquartered in Bingham Farms, Michigan.



