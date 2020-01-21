Hoyer Statement on Senator McConnell's Resolution on Rules for the Impeachment Trial

“Any American knows that a trial without hearing from key witnesses and seeing critical evidence is a sham. Sen. McConnell’s efforts to turn the impeachment trial into a kangaroo court for a hurried acquittal run counter to our Constitution and the oath senators swore on Thursday to ‘do impartial justice.’ The House impeached this President because our investigations found substantial evidence that he abused his power and tried to cover up that abuse. Now, Sen. McConnell is trying to make the United States Senate an accomplice in that cover-up.

“Senators deserve to examine evidence, including new information uncovered since the House voted on impeachment, with the scrutiny it deserves. I urge all senators who believe in our Constitution and the rule of law to insist on a full and fair trial. The American people are watching, and history will remember.”