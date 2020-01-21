EDRM Announces Compliance Discovery Solutions as Newest Partner

EDRM Logo

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Setting the global standards for e-discovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) is pleased to announce that Compliance Discovery Solutions is its newest Guardian-level partner.

Among the EDRM opportunities and resources available to Compliance and other partners are the ability to connect, network and contribute via EDRM projects and events, a global community comprised of the most knowledgeable, multidisciplinary professionals contributing to enhance e-discovery, privacy, security and information governance frameworks, processes and standards.

“Compliance invests in its team and the community as it develops its client-driven initiatives,” says Mary Mack, CEO and chief legal technologist at EDRM. “We are thrilled to host Musings with Marc and Mary, a monthly podcast on behind-the-scenes information on platforms, programs and industry trends with Compliance’s COO Marc Zamsky.”

This partnership allows Compliance access to the EDRM community, comprised of 33% corporations, 30% law firms and 23% software and service providers.

“Mary Mack is an e-discovery leader and pioneer,” says Zamsky. “The opportunity to continue working with her and touching on insightful topics in the e-discovery industry is a win-win. I’m excited at the prospects this partnership opens us to.”

About EDRM

Empowering the leaders of e-discovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) creates practical resources to improve e-discovery, privacy, security and information governance. Since 2005, EDRM has delivered leadership, standards, optimal methods, tools, guides and test datasets to improve best practices throughout the world. EDRM has an international presence in 113 countries and growing and an innovative support infrastructure for individuals, law firms, corporations and government organizations seeking to improve the practice and provision of data and legal discovery. Learn more about the EDRM today at EDRM.net.

About Compliance Discovery Solutions

Compliance Discovery Solutions (www.complianceds.com) is an ISO 27001 certified e-Discovery services and managed review provider, as well as the innovator of Discovery- as- a- Service (DaaS). Through a combination of cutting-edge technology, secure SSAE 16 SOC certified data centers and a national footprint of document review space, Compliance helps corporate legal departments and their outside counsel manage critical and complex legal matters. Compliance is a System One (www.systemone.com) division.





