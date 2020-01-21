Deceptive Bytes integrates Microsoft Defender and Windows Firewall to its Active Endpoint Deception platform

Deceptive Bytes Cyber Security Deceptive Bytes' Microsoft Defender integration Deceptive Bytes' Windows Firewall integration

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, January 21, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Deceptive Bytes , a leader in Endpoint Deception, announces today its 2020 release of its flagship Active Endpoint Deception platform with enhanced capabilities and integration to both MicrosoftWindows Defender Antivirus™ and Windows Defender Firewall™."Deceptive Bytes enables enterprises, SMBs and MSSPs to bolster their security with a lightweight solution that reduces operational burden & costs and false-positive alerts in an easy to operate solution." says CEO Sagi Lamay, "With the new release, Deceptive Bytes' platform does more than just close the gap left by other security products and tools, it allows customers to manage their endpoint security under our platform which integrates to other security systems such as SIEM, eliminating the need for complex, ineffective products."Alongside Windows Defender & Firewall, the latest version utilizes the cloud to block millions of known threats, it improves the behavioral capabilities to stop file-less and other advance attacks and it enhances its Deception capabilities to stop the most sophisticated threats that are able to evade current security products & systems.Deceptive Bytes' Deception platform received major updates as well with Live Forensics to analyze endpoints remotely, additional integrations to 3rd party systems, including threat intelligence and SIEM & logging servers, improvements to MSSPs management and additional improvements to existing functionalities such as reports and remote management. View the announcement in our blog About Deceptive Bytes:Deceptive Bytes proactively prevents cyber attacks using deception technology on the endpoint. The solution dynamically responds to threats as they evolve, based on the current detected stage of compromise, and changes their outcome, giving defenders the upper hand in protecting their assets & data!Deceptive Bytes was recently recognized as a Gartner Cool Vendor 2019: Security Operations and Threat Intelligence For more information, contact us or visit our website at deceptivebytes.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.