Dark energy and universal acceleration

Claiming that there is a natural universal acceleration that may not require the need for dark energy.

TAMWORTH, STAFFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, January 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Universal acceleration without dark energy

https://simon28030.wixsite.com/mysite/dark-energy

Simon JB: Author of Point Zero: Available on Amazon and Kindle with a release date of 23rd January 2020, claims that there is a natural universal acceleration that may not require the need for dark energy.

This isn’t universal expansion, but universal acceleration.

There’s no claim that dark energy doesn’t exist, but that the current cosmological model doesn’t take into account the universes natural acceleration.

If we ask ourselves what dark energy is, we have to answer that we don't know. It's theoretical. A postulated form of energy designed to account for the universe not just expanding, but accelerating. It's a theoretical force, hypothesized to explain how galaxies can physically accelerate away from each other.

Yet two objects moving at a constant velocity can still accelerate away from each other. The objects themselves don’t increase or decrease in speed, but they still accelerate away from each other.

To show the universes natural acceleration in a simple scenario, we have two drawings of cars travelling at a constant velocity away from a single point. https://simon28030.wixsite.com/mysite/dark-energy

In fig a, there is no acceleration. Both cars are travelling at 30 kph, and both cars start their journey at the same time, from the same distance away from point zero. Column ‘B’ shows the increased distance between the two cars remains a constant 259 metres every minute. There is no acceleration between the two cars.

In fig b, we can see how natural acceleration between two bodies work. Both cars are travelling at 30 kph, and both cars started their journey at the same time, but, not from the same distance away from point zero. Everything that’s happening in fig a, is happening in fig b, except the starting points of the cars. In this case, the results in column ‘B’ show that even though both cars are travelling at a constant velocity, the distance between the cars increases minute after minute. The cars are accelerating away from each other even though they are not increasing their speed.

Regardless of the velocities of the cars, or the angle at point zero, or even if both cars are travelling at different velocities, the results remain consistent, only showing two possible outcomes:

• The cars show no acceleration from each other if they leave point zero at exactly the same time.

• The cars accelerate away from each other, in any instance where they leave point zero at different times.

Applying this principle to the heavens is relatively simple providing we have the position of point zero, and the stars velocities. What’s important here is that it’s not a star’s velocity in relation to our observations, but the stars velocity from point zero. There are four images by way of explanation which can be found at https://simon28030.wixsite.com/mysite/dark-energy

Having three measurements of each triangle enables us to see what the natural universal acceleration is by entering the figures into a ‘galaxy calculator, available at www.SimonJB.com. The calculator comprises of three sheets:

1. How to use: Explaining how to input data and change variables.

2. Sheet 1: Where you input figures and see the results.

3. Data: Various scenarios showing results of past scenarios.

We are not claiming that dark energy doesn’t exist, but that the universes natural acceleration must be taken into account in order to more accurately measure the Hubble constant and the need for dark energy theories.

It’s not about how fast we perceive a galaxy accelerating away from us, but about the galaxy’s velocity and direction of travel from point zero.





