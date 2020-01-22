Lehigh Valley Dentist Helping Brighten Smiles with Dental Implants

Center Valley dentists at Castle Dental provide dental implants.

Castle Dental offers high-quality, affordable dental implants in Center Valley.

Dental implants are predictable, durable, and natural-looking.” — Dr. Matthew Lang

CENTER VALLEY, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dental implants in Center Valley are available from Castle Dental. The dental implants available from the Lehigh Valley dentist are not only high-quality but also affordable.

Dental implants are a popular method for replacing missing teeth. They are placed directly in the jaw bone. Over several months, the jaw bone attaches to the implant and a crown is added for a natural, finished look.

“Dental implants are predictable, durable, and natural-looking,” explains Dr. Matthew Lang. “There are millions of Americans with dental implants.”

At Castle Dental, implants are placed using the Galileos 3D Dental Conebeam. The high-tech tool provides an accurate, clear mouth scan and helps dentists put together a treatment plan while you are in the dental chair.

Other services available from Castle Dental include dental crowns, tooth whitening, and veneers. General dentistry in Center Valley is also available. To request an appointment with Castle Dental, visit http://castledentalcare.com/appointment-request/. New patients are being accepted.

About Castle Dental: Castle Dental is a leading provider of cosmetic dentistry and dental implants in Center Valley, PA. Doctors Matthew Lang and Lucas Mantilla offer patients high-quality, experienced, and comfortable care. Sedation dentistry, dental crowns, and general dentistry are also available. To learn more visit https://www.castledentalcare.com.



