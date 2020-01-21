Concrete Waterproofing Admixture Industry Sales, Supply and Consumption 2020 Analysis and Forecasts to 2026

New Study Reports "Concrete Waterproofing Admixture Market 2020 Global Market Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts 2026"Added on WiseGuyReports

Introduction/Report Summary:

This report provides in depth study of “Concrete Waterproofing Admixture Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Concrete Waterproofing Admixture Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Global Concrete Waterproofing Admixture market size will increase to 1240 Million US$ by 2025, from 990 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Concrete Waterproofing Admixture.

Concrete Waterproofing Admixture is a type of integral waterproofing material that can be mixed with concrete mixture, and mainly used in all kinds of anti-permeability concrete engineering.

The concrete waterproofing admixture industry concentration is relatively low; there are over three hundred manufacturers all over the world, but only a few manufacturers dominate the high-end products market, like Kryton, Xypex Chemical, Fosroc, Grace, Hycrete, SIKA, BASF Rheomac, Penetron, Schomburg, Markham Global and IPA Systems etc. which are almost located in USA Canada and Germany and UK. Most of the rest of manufacturers are some small-scale enterprises and produce the low-end products, mainly distributed in the developing regions like Asia and South America etc.

Key Players

The report has profiled some of the Important players prevalent in the global like – Kryton(CA), Xypex Chemical(CA), Fosroc(UK), Grace(US), Hycrete(US), SIKA(CH), BASF Rheomac(DE), Penetron(US), Schomburg(DE), Markham Global(NZ), IPA Systems(US), Cemix(NZ), Cementaid(AU), Moxie(US), Tecnochem(IT), Dura Build Care(IN), Hunan Yibao Building Material(CN), Shenzhen Maidi Concrete(CN), Hongsha Group(CN), Sichuan Tongzhou(CN), Huangteng Huagong(CN), Hanyujiancai(CN), Yuanda Building Materials(CN), Lifei Concrete Admixture(CN), Shijihongyu Waterproofing (CN), Jiangshan Chemical(CN), Chongqing Sansheng(CN), Goodcrete(CN), and more.

This report covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, customers, historical growth and future perspectives in the Concrete Waterproofing Admixture.

Market Segmentation based On Type, Application and Region:

The global Concrete Waterproofing Admixture is analyzed for different segments to arrive at an insightful analysis. Such segmentation has been done based on type, application, and region.

Based on type, the global Concrete Waterproofing Admixture Market is segmented into Crystalline Type, Other Type and other

Based on application, the Concrete Waterproofing Admixture Market is segmented into Residential Use, Commercial Use and Others.

Based on Detailed Regional Analysis, the regional segmentation has been carried out for regions of U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America. The report on WGR includes an in-depth study of the Concrete Waterproofing Admixture in each regional segment mentioned above.

Key Stakeholders

Concrete Waterproofing Admixture Market Manufacturers

Concrete Waterproofing Admixture Market Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Concrete Waterproofing Admixture Market Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Major Key Points from Table of Content:

1 Concrete Waterproofing Admixture Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Concrete Waterproofing Admixture

1.2 Concrete Waterproofing Admixture Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Concrete Waterproofing Admixture Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Crystalline Type

1.2.3 Other Type

1.3 Concrete Waterproofing Admixture Segment by Application

1.3.1 Concrete Waterproofing Admixture Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Residential Use

1.3.3 Commercial Use

1.4 Global Concrete Waterproofing Admixture Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Concrete Waterproofing Admixture Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Concrete Waterproofing Admixture Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Concrete Waterproofing Admixture Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Concrete Waterproofing Admixture Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Concrete Waterproofing Admixture Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

…..

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Concrete Waterproofing Admixture Business

7.1 Kryton(CA)

7.1.1 Kryton(CA) Concrete Waterproofing Admixture Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Concrete Waterproofing Admixture Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Kryton(CA) Concrete Waterproofing Admixture Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Xypex Chemical(CA)

7.2.1 Xypex Chemical(CA) Concrete Waterproofing Admixture Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Concrete Waterproofing Admixture Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Xypex Chemical(CA) Concrete Waterproofing Admixture Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Fosroc(UK)

7.3.1 Fosroc(UK) Concrete Waterproofing Admixture Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Concrete Waterproofing Admixture Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Fosroc(UK) Concrete Waterproofing Admixture Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Grace(US)

7.4.1 Grace(US) Concrete Waterproofing Admixture Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Concrete Waterproofing Admixture Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Grace(US) Concrete Waterproofing Admixture Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

and more

Continued...





