SciTech Patent Art (SPA)’s Patent Prosecution Tracking Tool allows you to track competitive strategic interests

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 29, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Biotechnology, Pharmaceuticals and Medical devices are among the fastest growing industries. Fast-growing industries are research-intensive and invest a significant proportion of their revenues in research & development. These investments typically have a long payback period. Therefore, systematic due diligence of competitive interests is much needed during the technology development life-cycle to ensure that the eventual outcome does not miss the intended market OR some paths to commercialization are not pre-empted by competition.SPA’s web-enabled Patent Prosecution Tracking Tool provides timely updates on the evolution of a patent application, such as office actions, claim amendments and other bibliographic data changes. The tool facilitates easy viewing of the history of the claim amendments, from the published application to an issued patent, such as word changes made to the claims by the examiner and agreed-to by the inventor.Key features of the patent prosecution tool:• Prosecution history readily available for viewing• Amendments viewable in easy-to-understand format in the form of ‘track changes’• Claim tree that clearly indicates claim dependency• Shared across global teams quickly• Includes collaborative features, such as adding comments or uploading attachments• Contains periodic (bi-weekly / monthly) updates as requiredSPA’s Patent Prosecution Tracking Tool is currently used by many clients in the areas of pharma, biotech and medical devices industries to understand competitive strategic interests, plan oppositions and obtain information on the patent office’s latest thinking on claims in a specific technology area. Please contact SPA at info@patent-art.com if you want to learn more about this service.About SciTech Patent Art SciTech Patent Art is an analytics firm specializing in technology research and analytics. We use innovative AI tools and techniques such as deep web search , and other big data analytics to extract insights from patent and scientific literature, product labels, company websites and other types of information.We currently work with large corporations in the US, Japan and Europe. At SPA, we handle a large volume of requests coming from many global Fortune 500 companies. The majority of our clients come to us through references from existing clients, which speaks of the value we deliver to our clients.Our difference lies in the responsiveness we show our clients, the depth of expertise we demonstrate in our work and the attention we pay to detail. Serving our clients over the last 17 years, we have built in-depth expertise in patent search, analysis and landscaping in many business areas. We are well-versed in handling multi-disciplinary projects across various industries such as Oil & Gas, Consumer products, Consumer Electronics, Telecommunication, Packaging, Food & Beverages, Automotive and others.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.