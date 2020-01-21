GoSolar Mining is linking strengths of cryptocurrency profitability and environmental projects for sustainable development

HONG KONG, January 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GoSolar Mining is linking strengths of cryptocurrency profitability and environmental projects for sustainable development. The Crypto for the Environment Fund puts forward GoSolar Mining’s crypto mining capabilities as an investment option to its clients. This separate investment will be under the company’s Renewable Energy Fund. Clients can freely choose to add this fund under their investment portfolio. Balance of this particular fund is subject to daily changes stemming from Bitcoin price fluctuation and mining difficulty.

Go Solar Mining aims to open new opportunities for the public to invest and benefit from its expertise of crypto mining so clients will continue to be profitable despite the cancellation of crypto mining programs on March 31, 2020. Under the Renewable Energy Fund, GoSolar Mining is investing in Renewable Energy companies to maximize its impact while adding crypto mining to enhance our client’s profit in the fund. Go Solar Mining believes the cryptocurrency is not only among the fastest growing sectors of the world economy but could also be transformative in terms of income generation, job creation and investment earnings.

The company encourages its clients to avail of the Renewable Energy Fund to increase impact, relevance and sustainability of the projects/investments included in the fund. The Renewable Energy Fund serves as proof that investing in Renewable Energy companies will help support each environmental project included in the fund and as an outcome, produce environmental change and progress. Thus, every financial contribution will benefit each client and the environment.



