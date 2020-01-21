Sugaring Wax Near Me: The all Natural Painless Alternative to Wax

Sugaring Alternative to Waxing - LA Bikini Logo

Learn about the benefits of the all-natural waxing alternative, Sugaring. You don't need chemicals to look and feel good

Prepare to actually be excited about waxing” — Maria Gainsburg of Women’s Health

MOBILE, AL, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every day thousands of people search the internet looking for information about Sugaring and sugaring body wax by typing sugaring wax near me into their browsers. Another popular search is Brazilian Sugaring near me, and if you are in Mobile, AL, you will be directed to the sugaring experts at LA Bikini Mobile.

We discuss the differences between Sugaring vs. waxing and provide our FAQ's.

* SUGARING

Sugaring has been around for years and is growing in popularity. If you are concerned about the painful side effects of waxing, the use of chemicals, and the risk of burns and infection, Sugaring is for you.

Sugaring is an all-natural paste which does not adhere to live skin cells. When it is removed, it exfoliates dead skin cells, leaving behind what many say is silky smooth skin.

Sugarings' hair removal process is much less painful than waxing. Sugar paste removes hair in the natural direction of growth, revealing skin that's beautiful and silky instead of irritated or inflamed.

* WAXING

Waxing, on the other hand, is an adhesive that removes hair by applying the hot wax and then removing that wax in the opposite direction of hair growth, which adds to the painfulness, redness, irritation, bumpiness and in rare cases bleeding.

Wax is an adhesive, so it actually adheres to your skin. As a result, when you remove the wax (and hair) from your skin, you can experience a lot of pain, and according to the folks at Good Housekeeping Magazine, it will hurt.

* Natural ingredients or chemical ingredients

According to an article published at Beauty Schools Directory, the ingredients for Sugaring and waxing could not be more different:

Sugaring is a paste made up of all-natural components, like sugar, lemon juice, water, and essential oils.

Waxing: An adhesive that combines chemicals, preservatives, resins, and other ingredients.

The blog states that wax adhesive usually applied hot can have side effects from burning to infections.



* Will Sugaring Hurt like Waxing?

Good Housekeeping's Beauty Director, April Franzino's thoughts on bikini waxing, was summed up in her piece with a paragraph that said: "It will hurt."

Further, she elaborates, "It does hurt. Waxes work by sticking to hair, removing it at the root when the wax is pulled off." Franzino suggests buying pain-relieving "hydrocortisone cream is available at drugstores…. "It calms inflammation, quells itchiness, and reduces redness," she said.

That GHM piece further gives directions like "Let your skin heal before you hit the beach."

Women's Health magazine published "Sugaring Is The New Waxing Alternative That You Need In Your Life." In that piece, Marissa Ginsburg, Features Director at Women's, writes: "Sugaring is a natural hair-removal technique that has lemon, sugar, and water and a proprietary blend of essential oils and honey."

Infections

Sugaring - Bacteria does not breed or survive in sugar; it helps to prevent infections and promotes healing. Sugaring is also water-soluble, extremely easy to clean up, and leaves the skin feeling smooth.

Waxing - Bacteria breeds in wax, can bruise skin, and can cause rashes and bumps. Wax is difficult to clean up; usually heavy oils or chemicals are needed, and it often leaves the client's skin sticky

Will Sugaring damage my skin?

Absolutely not says the experts at LA Bikini. "Sugaring will not damage, burn, or scar your skin." Robert Myers, owner of LA Bikini Mobile reports Myers went on to say that he didn't believe that the wax people could say the same thing. Judging from the reference articles, he is right.



