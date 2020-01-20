Showdown in Samorin with $2,000,000 Prize Purse

PROFESSIONAL TRIATHLETES ORGANISATION ANNOUNCES INAUGURAL COLLINS CUP

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- BOULDER, USA: The Professional Triathletes Organisation today announced that the inaugural Collins Cup will be held on 29–30th May 2020 at the extraordinary x-bionicsphere in Samorin, Western Slovakia and will have a prize purse of over $2,000,000. It will bring together the greatest professional triathletes in the world in a team competition to do battle to see who dominates the sport.USA vs INTERNATIONALS vs EUROPEModelled after golf’s Ryder Cup, The Collins Cup is a competition among USA, Europe and the Internationals. Each team will consist of 12 professional triathletes, six men and six women. Eight athletes, four men and four women, will earn a place on their respective teams by way of the PTO World Rankings™ System and the remaining four athletes, two men and two women, will be selected by the non-athlete PTO Board Members with advice from Team Captains.The Team Captains for The Collins Cup 2020 are:USA INTERNATIONALS EUROPEMark Allen Craig Alexander Normann StadlerKaren Smyers Simon Whitfield Chrissie WellingtonErin BakerLisa BentleyAn athlete from each team will battle against one another in an individual race of three, so there will be 12 separate race matches, each staggered 10 minutes apart. Athletes will be awarded points for their team based on performances in their respective race match and the team with the most overall points from the 12 race matches will claim the spoils of The Collins Cup and bragging rights as the most dominant force in the sport. The team that finishes last will receive The Broke Spoke Trophy. Click here to view “How It Works”Sam Renouf, CEO of the PTO, commented, “The format of USA vs Europe vs Internationals will add a whole new level of competition and pure excitement for triathlon. By adopting a proven format like the Ryder Cup with its nationalistic intensity, and having a points system that creates drama throughout the race, The Collins Cup is designed to be a compelling live TV event that appeals not only to the fans of endurance sports, but also to the general sports enthusiast.”Tim O’Donnell, Co-President of the PTO, commented, “We could not be more thrilled with the first Collins Cup being hosted at x-bionicsphere in Samorin. The primary mission of the PTO is to celebrate the sport of triathlon. The Collins Cup, by bringing together legendary team captains to lead today’s top triathletes in a battle to see which region dominates the sport of triathlon, will not only be a riveting competition, but will serve as a platform for professionals and fans alike to celebrate our sport.”Zibi Szlufcik, Chairman of CHALLENGEFAMILY, commented, “We are delighted to be working with the PTO to host the inaugural Collins Cup at the extraordinary x-bionicsphere in Samorin, Western Slovakia. The spectacular venue could not be more perfect for the PTO’s inaugural event and the weekend promises to be a triathlon celebration unlike any other.”Mario Hoffman, owner of x-bionicsphere stated “It is a great honour for Slovakia, Šamorín and x-bionicsphere to host such a magnificent event. I can say for the whole team that we are thrilled to be a part of history and we are ready to help with our knowledge and vast experience in organizing huge international sports events.”Click here to view x-bionicsphereContacts:Jane HansomMarketing DirectorProfessional Triathletes Organisationjane.hansom@protriathletes.orgRachel Joyce Tim O’DonnellCo-President Co-PresidentProfessional Triathletes Organisation Professional Triathletes Organisationrachel.joyce@protriathletes.org tim.odonnell@protriathletes.orgAbout the Professional Triathletes OrganisationThe Professional Triathletes Organisation is a not-for-profit entity representing the body of professional triathletes and seeks to showcase the passion, talents, determination, struggles and achievements of the dedicated professionals who strive to realise the highest levels of the sport and inspire all those who are a part of the triathlon community.About CHALLENGEFAMILYCHALLENGEFAMILY is one of the fastest growing global triathlon series. With 40 full and middle distance races in 26 different countries, CHALLENGEFAMILY is changing the face of triathlon around the world. Due to spectacular courses in iconic destinations, no CHALLENGEFAMILY race is like another. Focusing on delivering the race of a lifetime to athletes of all ages and abilities, CHALLENGEFAMILY races provide memorable experiences that capture all the excitement and emotions of this inspirational sport.



