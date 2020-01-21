Maria Stromple joins Wilke & Associates CPAs & Business Advisors as Partner

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wilke & Associates CPAs & Business Advisors is a full-service CPA firm, announced that Maria D. Stromple, CPA, MST, formerly of Schneider Downs and Herbein & Company, has joined Wilke & Associates effective January 7, 2020, as Partner in Taxation.

Maria has more than 30 years of public accounting experience servicing closely-held businesses in manufacturing, real estate, wholesale distribution, transportation/logistics, insurance, and technology industries. Her diversified experience includes federal and multi-state compliance and comprehensive strategic tax planning for businesses.

David is quoted as saying, “Maria Stromple is a dynamic Leader. Maria’s strengths include her outstanding tax experience and technical abilities, as well as her mentoring and teaching techniques. We are honored to have one of Pittsburgh’s top Woman Partners join our firm as an owner. Maria will help us overcome challenges as we continue to focus on using technology for more efficient and effective client results.

We believe that the Pittsburgh area will continue to produce successful entrepreneurs; right now, we are more poised to support these amazing Leaders.”

She has participated in numerous acquisition and divestiture teams providing business owners with tax strategies for structuring transactions to minimize tax. Maria has assisted business owners in obtaining valuations and preparing purchase price allocations. Maria has worked closely with attorneys in evaluating tax matters and language for partnerships, sales, and merger agreements.

The professional portfolio of Maria includes working with high net worth individuals and executives regarding tax planning, executive compensation tax benefit planning as well as individual state residency planning. Maria has provided consulting for family members including estimating future tax liabilities, formulating AMT solutions, IRA beneficiary and distribution planning. Her capabilities include modeling implications for stock options, charitable gifting and the execution of effective tax strategies.

Maria also has experience in the representation of clients before the Internal Revenue Service, Pennsylvania Board of Appeals and Board of Finance or Revenue department of Ohio, New York, and New Jersey.

Her experience also includes establishing and monitoring Firm tax policies and procedures, mentoring staff, as well as the administration of Firm tax and research software, and coordination of technical training programs and public speaking for professional organizations.

Wilke & Associates CPAs & Business Advisors, headquartered in Pittsburgh since 1998, is a full-service CPA firm serving closely-held businesses and entrepreneurs in areas of tax, accounting, audit, assurance, advisory, and mergers & acquisitions. For more information, www.wilkecpa.com



