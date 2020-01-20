Ascyrus Medical Completes Oversubscribed Equity Financing Round

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ascyrus Medical, a privately owned medical-device company focused on innovative treatments for aortic dissections, announced today the completion of an oversubscribed equity investment round. Ascyrus Medical has developed the Ascyrus Medical Dissection Stent (AMDS) for treatment of acute Type A aortic dissections. The AMDS is an arch remodeling hybrid graft designed as an adjunct to currently used surgical reconstruction. The AMDS helps reduce the risk of complications and reoperations by treating malperfusion and stabilizing or reducing the size of the aorta, known as positive aortic remodeling. An acute Type A dissection is a life-threatening condition that requires emergent repair. Today’s surgical treatment does not effectively treat malperfusion and leaves the aorta untreated beyond the ascending segment, which can lead to negative remodeling, reoperations, and increased risk of mortality.

Founded by Dr. Ali Shahriari in 2015, Ascyrus Medical has developed the novel and innovative AMDS for treating Type A dissections. Type A dissections typically have a 30-day post-operative mortality rate of 20-30%, or more. The AMDS is not only showing a significant reduction in the 30-day mortality rate compared to current methods of operation, but also improving the end-organ circulation and reducing the reintervention rate. To date, more than 120 patients have been treated using the AMDS. The AMDS has received CE mark approval in Europe and Health Canada approval in Canada and has also received a Breakthrough Device designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The equity round was funded by a group of new and prior investors, with Harbright Ventures leading the raise. Funds will be used for operations, with a focused effort towards receiving an investigational device exemption (IDE) and U.S. FDA approval.

Results of the mid-term clinical trial conducted in Germany and Canada will be presented by Dr. Michael Moon on January 27, 2020 at the Society of Thoracic Surgeons meeting in New Orleans, Louisiana. Representatives from Ascyrus will be on hand to meet with customers and strategic and commercial partners.



