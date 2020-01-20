Equipment, vehicles and supplies from RF Fisher Electric Company in Kansas City will be auctioned online, Feb. 11-12-13

2008 Sterling boom truck. 1013 F-550 Super Duty flatbed truck. Ford F-150 trucks. Kubota Diesel RTV 900 with dump bed. Multiquip Power Whisperwatt towable diesel generator.

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- KANSAS CITY, MO. – Equipment, vehicles and supplies from the RF Fisher Electric Company – the venerable Kansas City firm that ceased operations late last year after more than 40 years as one of the top electrical subcontractors in the area – will be liquidated in three cataloged online auctions ending on February 11th, 12th and 13th by Mayo Auction & Realty. All bidding is through www.BidMayo.com All of the items can be previewed on-site on Monday, February 10th. For details and the preview address, please visit www.BidMayo.com Over 2,000 lots will come up for bid in an impressive sale that will feature everything from trucks, trailers and heavy equipment to power tools to materials to office furniture and more. RF Fisher was involved in some of the largest, most important building projects in the Kansas City area. Anyone looking to score great deals from their vast equipment and inventory should mark their calendars.“When we think about the liquidation of RF Fisher, we can’t help but reflect on the impact they had in Kansas City, and all the people who were part of the fantastic projects we appreciate today,” said Robert Mayo, CEO and founder of Mayo Auction & Realty, with offices in Belton. “Everything from lighting the track at night for the Kansas Speedway to the remodel of the old Broadway Summit Building to make way for the Children’s Mercy Broadway Clinics building.”Mr. Mayo added, “While we will no longer see the company trucks on the road and at job sites throughout the area, we know the great people who made up the RF Fisher Electric Company will still be out there putting their skills to use and continuing to improve our great community.”Titled assets and heavy equipment will include a 2008 Sterling boom truck, a Vermeer 500-gallon vacuum evacuator, a Vermeer horizontal directional drill, a Ford F550 flatbed diesel truck, work trucks, trailers, two Kubota RTVs, a Polaris Ranger, a fork lift, scissor lifts and power lifts.Also sold will be a generator, job boxes, hydraulic tools, transformers, threaders, benders, job site lighting fixtures, ladders, pallet racking, raw materials, server towers and many other items. All lots being offered are up and online now, at www.BidMayo.com It wasn’t long ago that RF Fisher Electric Company was named one of the fastest growing companies in the Midwest. Just two years ago it had a staff of over 300 employees that included specialized project managers, designers, estimators, CAD detailers, field and service personnel. Kansas City Business Journal listed it as one of the metro area’s largest electrical subcontractors.But recent financial problems forced the company into bankruptcy, a development that took nearly everyone by surprise. It was a sad end for a company whose website biography listed its many large and impressive projects, such as the Kansas City International Airport and Children’s Mercy Hospital. Its most recent project was the Loews Kansas City convention center hotel.Mayo Auction & Realty is a full-service auction and real estate company, with offices at 16513 Cornerstone Drive in Belton, Mo. The firm services clients in two states: Missouri and Kansas, with buyers nationwide. They can be reached by calling 913-390-9393 or via email at info@AuctionbyMayo.com.For more information about Mayo Auction & Realty and the three upcoming cataloged auctions to liquidate the assets of RF Fisher Electric Company, please visit www.BidMayo.com # # # #



