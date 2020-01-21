Teachers Leave Schools to Form Alternative Education Option

Wave of Experienced Educators are Joining the Homeschool Movement

GRAY, TN, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- John Hofland, teacher with SchoolhouseTeachers.com and owner of ArtAchieve , began his career teaching junior high art, science, and language arts. Now he joins former nurses, authors, radio show hosts, a Corning Glass Works engineer, and former Travel Channel musician to teach online.Parents with Master degrees, Bachelor degrees, and specialized certifications, have chosen to step away from their careers to home educate their children and provide instructional material for like-minded parents at SchoolhouseTeachers.com.According to the Wall Street Journal, U.S. Labor Department data reveals that public school educators are quitting their jobs at record-breaking rates. Among those leaving, are teachers with children of their own. They are looking to provide a strong education for their children, at home. Qualified homeschooling parents are formulating quality curriculum options surpassing that of the public school system that allows parents the freedom to teach on their own terms.Conservative parents do not need to fear drag queens reading to their children or sex education being taught without their permission. Gena Suarez, publisher of The Old SchoolhouseMagazine responds, “we believe parents are responsible for their child's education, not the state or local school boards. That is why we provide families with all of the tools necessary to teach PreK-12. We equip parents to teach every subject, every grade, and every student.”Though regulations vary by state, homeschooling is legal in all fifty. Parents seeking to pull their children out of the public school system during the new semester can legally do so. Access to instructional material that will meet their needs can be found at SchoolhouseTeachers.com.About The Old SchoolhouseThe Old Schoolhouse www.theoldschoolhouse.com ) is a privately held corporation that publishes the industry-leading homeschool education print magazine, The Old SchoolhouseMagazine, as well as hundreds of books and planning support tools for homeschooling families. SchoolhouseTeachers.com, a division of The Old SchoolhouseMagazine , supports over 7,500 member families with more than 400 courses for preschool through high school, as well as educational videos, World Book Online, transcripts, report cards, planning tools, and recordkeeping. Established in 2001, The Old SchoolhouseMagazine is focused on providing high-quality, encouraging, affordable solutions for homeschooling families.About John HoflandJohn Hofland’s award-winning designs for theater and film have appeared throughout the US, Canada, and Eastern Europe. Mr. Hofland’s art curriculum, ArtAchieve, makes it easy for anyone to teach sophisticated art lessons to children and to link art lessons with literature, art, and science.

