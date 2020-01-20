Global hand tools market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.66% over the forecast period from 2019-2025

The report on the global hand tools market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The report predicts the global hand tools market to grow with a CAGR of 4.

66% over the forecast period from 2019-2025. The study on hand tools market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.



The report on hand tools market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global hand tools market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter’s five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global hand tools market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, IGR- Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings

1) Drivers

• High consumption of hand tools in several residential and industrial applications

• Growing online sales of hand tools contributing to the growth of hand tools market

2) Restraints

• Growing adoption of convenient and easy to use equipment’s

3) Opportunities

• Emergence of multifunctional and integrated hand tools



Research Methodology



A) Primary Research

Our primary research involves extensive interviews and analysis of the opinions provided by the primary respondents. The primary research starts with identifying and approaching the primary respondents, the primary respondents are approached include

1. Key Opinion Leaders associated with Infinium Global Research

2. Internal and External subject matter experts

3. Professionals and participants from the industry



Our primary research respondents typically include

1. Executives working with leading companies in the market under review

2. Product/brand/marketing managers

3. CXO level executives

4. Regional/zonal/ country managers

5. Vice President level executives.



B) Secondary Research

Secondary research involves extensive exploring through the secondary sources of information available in both the public domain and paid sources. At Infinium Global Research, each research study is based on over 500 hours of secondary research accompanied by primary research. The information obtained through the secondary sources is validated through the crosscheck on various data sources.



The secondary sources of the data typically include

1. Company reports and publications

2. Government/institutional publications

3. Trade and associations journals

4. Databases such as WTO, OECD, World Bank, and among others.

5. Websites and publications by research agencies



Segment Covered

The global hand tools market is segmented on the basis of product type, sales channel, and end use.



The Global Hand Tools Market by Product Type

• Cutters

• Saws

• Screw Drivers

• Wrenches

• Others



The Global Hand Tools Market by Sales Channel

• Distributor Sales

• Online Sales



The Global Hand Tools Market by End Use

• Residential

• Commercial



Company Profiles

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

• Apex Tool Group, LLC

• AIMCO Global

• JPW Industries

• Snap-on Inc.

• Emerson Electric Co.

• Akar Auto Industries Limited

• Klein Tools, Inc.

• Others



What does this report deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the hand tools market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the hand tools market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global hand tools market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. IGR- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

