SeeArch wins Canadian Safe Boating Council’s 2019 Marine Industry Award

Engineered for your survival - that’s the tagline for the SeeArch, the new marine safety device and the brainchild of three entrepreneurs from Toronto, Canada.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Neil Darroch, Mike Homer, and Bill Truderung were awarded the Marine Industry Award at CASBA's annual gala on Sunday, January 19th, 2020 for their innovative marine safety device - the SeeArch . The Marine Industry Award recognizes a company who has introduced a product to improve boating safety. Friends, family and colleagues gathered at the National Yacht Club Sunday evening to recognize excellence in safe boating initiatives and the SeeArch team was happy to be part of the celebration.As a sailor, with over 30 years experience, Neil Darroch has seen his share of misadventure and near tragedy at sea. A day on the water can change in an instant. If you fall overboard, within seconds you are separated from your boat or paddleboard, the water is cold and your head disappears in the waves. Your swift rescue is critical. Neil recognized that one of the greatest challenges in any overboard situation is finding the person in the water and he invented the SeeArch to improve their chances of survival. He partnered with Michael and William to develop the first marker and rescue device that goes where you go so that rescuers spot you quickly and get you back to safety. Over a decade of rigorous and thoughtful engineering, product testing and research has resulted in an award winning marker and rescue device that will improve water safety, for sailors, boaters, paddlers, and all water enthusiasts.Designed to be worn comfortably around your waist, a simple pull of the cord deploys the five-foot high, marine yellow arch helping rescuers find you in the water. Its buoyancy complements your PFD, helping keep you afloat and its design aids rescuers in getting you back on board.The SeeArch is available online at www.seearch.ca and through Salus Marine retailers.The SeeArch team is pleased to be at the Toronto International Boat Show from January 17th to 26th. Come visit us at the Salus Booth G-341 and learn more at www.seearch.ca



