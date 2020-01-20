Asia-Pacific B2C E-Commerce Market Study, 2019 Featuring Alibaba Group, JD.com, Amazon.com, Rakuten, Coupang, Flipkart, Woolworths, and More
Asia-Pacific remains global leader in B2C E-Commerce sales
Asia-Pacific is the world's top region in online retail sales
Asia-Pacific is the global leader in E-Commerce market size, being home to two out of the top five countries ranking the highest in the world by online retail sales. China alone accounts for more than one-half of global E-Commerce revenues as of 2019, according to the figures cited in this report. Other leaders include Japan and South Korea. India is also catching up, with one of the fastest-growing E-Commerce markets worldwide. Another growth driver is Southeast Asia, where digital commerce has significant room for growth due to currently low penetration rates.
Top trends and players in Asia-Pacific's E-Commerce
The key online shopping trends in Asia-Pacific are M-Commerce, cross-border online retail, and social commerce. Some markets, including China and South Korea, have already achieved over a 50% penetration rate of mobile commerce sales, the report reveals. The top two digital commerce leaders in Asia-Pacific are Alibaba Group and JD.com, both based in China. Further major players include Amazon.com, Rakuten, Coupang, Flipkart, Woolworths, and others.
Questions Answered in the Report
- How large is Asia-Pacific's retail E-Commerce market in 2019?
- What are the largest and the fastest growing online retail markets in Asia-Pacific?
- Who are the leading E-Commerce merchants in the top markets of Asia-Pacific?
- What are the preferred payment methods of online shoppers in this region by country?
- What are the key online shopping trends in Asia-Pacific?
Key Topics Covered
1. Management Summary
2. Regional Overview
- Asia-Pacific's Share of Global Retail E-Commerce Sales, in %, 2019f
- Retail E-Commerce Sales in Asia-Pacific, in USD billion, 2018 & 2019f
- Top 10 Countries Worldwide by Retail E-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, by Canada, China, India, Germany, France, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, the USA, 2018 & 2019f
- Top 10 Countries Worldwide by Retail E-Commerce Sales Growth, in %, by Argentina, Canada, China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mexico, Philippines, Russia, South Korea and Worldwide, 2019f vs. 2018
- M-Commerce Share of Total Retail E-Commerce Sales, in %, by China, India, Indonesia, South Korea, Thailand, the UK and the USA, 2018
- Share of B2C E-Commerce Sales in Asia-Pacific Made Through Marketplaces, in %, 2018
- Top 10 Retailers in Asia-Pacific, by Sales, in USD billion, 2017 & 2018
3. Advanced Markets
3.1 Japan
3.1.1. Overview
3.1.2. Trends
3.1.3. Sales & Shares
3.1.4. Internet Users & Online Shoppers
3.1.5. Products
3.1.6. Payment
3.1.7. Delivery
3.1.8. Players
3.2. South Korea
3.3. Australia
3.4. New Zealand
3.5. Singapore
4. Emerging Markets
4.1. China
4.1.1. Overview
4.1.2. Trends
4.1.3. Sales & Shares
4.1.4. Internet Users & Online Shoppers
4.1.5. Products
4.1.6. Payment
4.1.7. Delivery
4.1.8. Players
4.2. India
4.3. Indonesia
4.4. Vietnam
4.5. Thailand
4.6. Malaysia
4.7. Philippines
Companies Mentioned
- 11 Street Co. Ltd.
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.
- AliExpress
- Amazon.com Inc.
- Argomall Inc.
- Bukalapak.com
- Coupang Corp.
- CP Group
- Dien May Xanh
- E-Commerce China Dangdang Inc.
- eBay Inc.
- ezbuy Holdings Limited
- Facebook Inc.
- Flipkart Online Services Pvt. Ltd.
- Foodpanda GmbH
- FPT Corporation
- GOME Electrical Appliances Holding Ltd.
- JD.com Inc.
- Lazada Group S.A.
- Lelong.my
- Lotte Group
- NAVER Corp.
- Ola Electric Mobility Pvt. Ltd.
- One Mobikwik Systems Pvt. Ltd.
- Paytm Mobile Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
- Payzapp
- PhonePe Internet Pvt. Ltd.
- Pinduoduo Inc.
- Qoo10 Pvt. Ltd.
- Sea Group
- Sendo JSC
- Shopee
- SK Telecom Co. Ltd.
- StrawberryNet
- Suning.com Co. Ltd.
- Taobao China Holding Ltd.
- Tencent Holdings Ltd.
- Thegioididong.com
- Tiki Corporation
- Tmon Inc. (ticket monster)
- Tokopedia
- Traveloka Holding Ltd.
- Uber Inc.
- Vipshop Holdings Ltd.
- VNG Corporation
- Walmart Inc.
- Wemakeprice Inc.
- Zalora
