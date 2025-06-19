Rpharmy Serves as Platinum Sponsor of North Carolina Association of Pharmacists Annual Convention

Rpharmy Client, Medication Safety Officer to Host Lunch and Learn Event Focused on How Scripps Health Uses Rhazdrugs to Protect Healthcare Workers From Hazardous Drugs Exposure

AUSTIN, Texas, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rpharmy , a leading provider of medical formulary management and hazardous drug safety information software solutions, today announced the company is a Platinum Sponsor of the North Carolina Association of Pharmacists Annual Convention to be held June 23-25, 2025, in Asheville, N.C.

Rpharmy client and Rhazdrugs user, Erica Bane, Pharm.D. BCPS, Medication Safety Officer at Scripps Health, will also host a Lunch and Learn event on June 24th at 12 pm, sharing best practices for protecting healthcare workers from exposure to hazardous drugs and USP <800> compliance. The Rpharmy team will also be hosting product demos of Formweb, the web-based medication safety resource platform, and Rhazdrugs, a hazardous drug safety and USP <800> compliance solution. Find us during the Exhibitor Expo Lunch and Posters on June 23 from 11:30 am – 2:30 pm and in Booth #11 on June 23rd, 8:00 am – 5:00 pm, and June 24th, 8:00 am – 5:00 pm during the rest of the conference.

“We’re proud to be a platinum sponsor of the NCAP Annual Conference, an essential gathering for pharmacists and healthcare leaders, especially at such a pivotal time in the industry,” said Laura Paxton, founder and CEO of Rpharmy. “Attendees will have a unique opportunity to hear Erica Bane from Scripps Health share how she simplified and improved hazardous drug safety using our Rhazdrugs solution. Her story is a powerful example of how healthcare systems can work across departments to better protect their teams from the risks of hazardous drug exposure. We also look forward to reconnecting with longtime colleagues and making new connections at NCAP 2025.”

Every year, more than 8 million healthcare workers are exposed to hazardous drugs, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which can result in serious health risks like cancer and reproductive harm. Rpharmy’s Rhazdrugs is a powerful, electronic healthcare record-integrated solution built to help healthcare organizations proactively protect their staff, simplify USP <800> compliance, and reduce the time and cost of managing hazardous drug information.

The 25th NCAP Annual Conference will be held at the historical Crowne Plaza Resort in Asheville, N.C., where pharmacy leaders and innovators will spend three days sharing insights, education and connections. Learn more at https://ncapatwork.wixsite.com/2025ncapconvention .

