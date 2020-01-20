Massive MIMO Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2026

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global Massive MIMO Market by Technology, Spectrum, Type of Antennas and Geography- Global Forecast to 2026” reports to its database.

Executive Summary

Global Massive MIMO Market is valued approximately at USD 0.78 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 41.6% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Multiple-Input Multiple-Output (MIMO) is basically a network across which number of data signals which can be transmitted and received over the identical radio channel by using different antennas for sending and receiving of every data signal. The advantage of this network is it multiplex the capacity of the wireless connection without requiring more spectrums. Further, the demand of innovative and efficient software for strong network connectivity among customers and government for MIMO systems application rapidly increases across the forecast period. Also, with the evolution of this technique the Communication Industry is expected to fuel the demand for Massive MIMO systems. However, the massive mimo market faces a major restrains owing to the lack of calibration for spectrum allocation in the developing countries and unavailability of standard Platforms. Further, the major challenge for Massive MIMO market is advancement of the massive MIMO infrastructure as it affects the economic dimensions and manufacturing of equipments.

The regional analysis of Massive MIMO Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to increasing Massive MIMO market. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026 due to intense elevation in number of smart phone users. Factors such as increasing government mandates and growing communication and information technology infrastructure, such as 4G LTE or 5Gwould create lucrative growth prospects for the Massive MIMO market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Nokia

Ericsson

Huawei

Verizon Communications

ZTE

Sprint

China Mobile

Samsung

Airtel

Deutsche Telekom

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology:

LTE Advanced

LTE Advanced Pro

5G

By Types of Antennas:

8T8R

16T16R & 32T32R

64T64R

128T128R & Above

By Spectrum:

FDD

TDD

Others (FBMC, OFDM)

