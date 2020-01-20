Global Helium Market By End-User (Aerospace and Aircraft, Electronics and Semiconductors, Nuclear Power, Healthcare)

TheBusinessResearchCompany.com offers a latest report Helium Global Market Report 2020 from its research database.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global helium market is expected to grow at a rate of about 11% and reach $15.73 billion by 2023. The helium market growth is expected to be driven by the growing demand from the healthcare industry. Helium is widely used in various disease diagnosis equipment as it has unique properties such as being inert in nature, non-reactive with other elements, noncorrosive, and non-flammable. However, stringent safety regulations associated with the manufacturing and transportation of helium gas is a major restraint on the market.

The helium market consists of sales of helium gas. Helium is a chemical element also known as a Nobel gas (inert gas) which is available in natural gas form and can be converted into liquid form by lowering the temperature to below -270 degrees.

The global helium market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type - The helium market is segmented into liquid helium and gaseous helium.

By Geography - The global helium is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Trends In The Helium Market

Decline of existing helium supply sources, particularly in the US Bureau of Land Management’s (BLM) system, are causing industrial gas companies and distributors to seek new sources of helium supply such as production of helium from non-hydrocarbon sources.

Potential Opportunities In The Global Helium Gas Market

With increase in use of helium in growing markets as well as economic growth, the scope and potential for the global helium market is expected to significantly rise in the forecast period.

Major players in the market are Airgas, Air Liquid, Linde, Messer Group, Air Products, Gazprom, Gulf Cryo, Matheson Tri-Gas, Exxon, and Praxair.

Helium Global Market Report 2020 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides helium market overviews, analyzes and forecasts helium market size and growth for the global helium market, helium market share, helium market players, helium market size, helium market segments and geographies, helium market trends, helium market drivers and helium market restraints, helium market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The helium market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Markets Covered: global helium market

Data Segmentations: helium market size, global and by country; historic and forecast size, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries

Helium Market Organizations Covered: Airgas, Air Liquid, Linde, Messer Group, Air Products, Gazprom, Gulf Cryo, Matheson Tri-Gas, Exxon, and Praxair

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Time Series: Five years historic (2015-19) and forecast (2019-23).

Other Information And Analyses: PESTEL analysis, helium market customer information, helium market product/service analysis – product examples, helium market trends and opportunities, drivers and restraints, key mergers and acquisitions, key metrics covered: number of enterprises, number of employees, global helium market in 2020 - countries offering most new opportunities

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using end notes.

Strategies For Participants In The Helium Industry: The report explains a number of strategies for companies in the helium market, based on industry trends and company analysis.

Opportunities For Companies In The Helium Sector: The report reveals where the global helium industry will put on most $ sales up to 2023.

