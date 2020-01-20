World Civility Leader Dr. Clyde Rivers appoints Sultan Dr. Siddig Wadaa a World Civility Leader

Dr. Clyde Rivers Presents Award Sudan Dr. Siddig Wadaa Dr. Clyde Rivers with Leaders of Sudan Ambassador Dr. Clyde Rivers Founder I Change Nations

Professor Dr. Clyde Rivers and his international delegation appointed The Sultan of Sudan, Dr. Siddig Wadaa to the position of a World Civility Ambassador

KHARTOUM, SUDAN, January 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Professor Dr. Clyde Rivers and his international delegation appointed The Sultan of Sudan, Dr. Siddig Wadaa to the position of a World Civility Ambassador on Jan 13, 2020 in Khartoum, Sudan. This title has been granted to Dr. Wadaa because of his great service to humanity. Dr. Rivers states “This great man has build a city in Sudan, so that his people would have a place to reside in peace. He has also dug hundreds of Water wells for the use of humans as well as animals. This great initiative had help mankind live and function together in a health way. He was a instrumental person in the Daufur peace initiative and his efforts have helped facilitate peace in that region. This man holds the title of a true Son of Sudan.Prof. Rivers calls the Sultan Dr. Siddig Wadaa one of the modern day hero’s for his service to humanity. According to Dr. Clyde Rivers, “We need more World leaders like him from all faiths to come together to make the world a better place.” May his Legacy of building people and institutions live on forever. The event took place in front of a packed hall, with Muslim leaders and Christian leaders celebrating a man that is making humanity better the Legendary Sultan Dr. Siddig Wadaa. Dr. Clyde Rivers, the Spokesman Worldwide for World Civility Day , states “We at I Change nations are so proud of the work that Dr. Siddig Wadaa has done to improve the quality of life for his people and bring Civility to Sudan. Every leader that is practicing Civility is truly making the world a better place”. The event was extremely successful, largely due to the love and respect the people have for Dr. Siddig Wadaa I Change Nations is a Culture of Honor System, the organization is committed to bringing back the lost art of honor by building a Culture of Honor that recognizes individuals throughout the world who have exemplified extraordinary humanitarian efforts to effectively change nations. We honor people and organizations that believe every life is valuable and is created to bring a contribution to the world. ICN is the largest “building cultures of honor” network in the world.I Change Nations was founder by Dr. Clyde Rivers, Dr. Rivers is the acting Representative to the United Nations – New York for the Interfaith Peace-Building Initiative (IPI) and the United Nations Department of Public Information (DPI Dr. Rivers is the acting Ambassador and the Director of the North American Division of the Golden Rule InternationalDr. Clyde Rivers is the Spokesperson for the World Civility Day, Community Civility Counts Initiative, Dr. Rivers has been honored internationally and has received numerous awards. Recently Dr. Clyde Rivers, received his 2nd Presidential Award for 2019 at the United Nations Association of El Salvador in New York City, Dr. Rivers received the Presidential Award for his volunteer service to the citizens of the United States of America. In 2017 Dr. Rivers won the United States Presidential Life Achievement Award for over 4,000 hours of serving the nation and humanity Dr. Rivers is the recipient of the Danny K. Davis Peace Prize 2017, U.S. Congressman of Illinois. This annual Congressional Award given for excelling in his field and making a difference in people’s lives.In 2017 On August 21st. 2019 at the headquarters of OPAD, International Spokesman for World Civility Ambassador Dr. Clyde Rivers was appointed as International Director of OPAD for Civility and Honor Programs and recently appointed International Board Chairman of OPADDr. Rivers was given the Title of Don/Sir Dr. Clyde Rivers as he was Knighted into the original Kingdom of Guatemala, and the great city of La Antigua the first city established by the Spanish Monarchy. Knighted by Lord EDUARDO L. PRADO S. the Commodore De Santiago De Los Caballeros De La Antigua Guatemala Dr. Rivers is the recipient of an Honorable Mention for the American Civic Collaboration Award 2017 – Celebrating Partnerships that Strengthen America Dr. Clyde Rivers is the Honorary Ambassador at Large for the Republic of Burundi, as appointed by H.E. President Pierre Nkurunziza and Special Advisor to President Pierre Nkurunziza, President of Republic of Burundi Africa.Others that have received awards from I Change Nations include such leaders but not limited to President Yoweri Museveni, of Uganda – Honored for his great leadership in establishing and maintaining peace in his countryFirst Lady, Janet Museveni, of Uganda – Honored for the AIDS awareness policy ABC (Abstinence, Birth Control, and Contraception) an ever-present battle for the health of their peopleVice President of Kenya, Kalonzo Musyoka Honored for his efforts in the peace making process for Kenya, Sudan and Burundi.President Pierre Nkurunziza, of Republic of Burundi – Honored for his efforts to bring peace to a 12-year civil war between the two major tribes in his country. As well as First Lady Denise Nkurunziza, Republic of Burundi Honored for her efforts to bring a better life to the people of her country.Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, of Nigeria – Honored for the Anticorruption policies he implemented in Nigeria.First Lady Maria de Luz Guebuza, of Republic of Mozambique – Honored for her humanitarian efforts for the youth and women of her country as well as bringing AIDS awareness programs.Former President Wolde Giorgis, of Ethiopia – Honored for his efforts to build a better environment in his country.Dr. Vanda Pignato – Former 1st Lady of El Salvador, was honored for her tireless efforts in protecting for women’s rights in the Republic of El Salvador.Dr. Kenneth David Kaunda – Former President of Zambia, was honored for his life’s work to establish peace in Zambia and on the continent of Africa.For more information about I Change Nations. the World Civility Award as well as the work that Ambassador Dr. Clyde Rivers is doing go to: www.ichangenations.org



