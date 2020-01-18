Melbourne Gym Owners Event Feb 21st Launches New Legal Fitness Business Panel To Assist Owners & New AI Retention Tool

Fitness Business Fitness Business Law Fitness Business Boutique

Gym Owners, Personal Trainers, Leisure Centres And New Business Owners Will Get The Opportunity To Build Bigger Business In 2020 With A New Business Event.

Gym Owners, Managers And Teams Will Gain Knowledge On Legal Matters In Gyms, AI Retention Tools To Stop Members Leaving And Opportunities To Bring Your Struggles In Business And Speak With The Team.” — Mel Tempest - Creating Change For Melbourne Fitness Business Owners

MELBOURNE , VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, January 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- YOU’RE INVITED TO THE

2020 IGNITE FITNESS BUSINESS SUMMIT

Friday 21 February @ Citadines on Bourke Melbourne 'Proudly Sponsored By Keepme.ai The World's Fastest Growing AI Retention Program"

Ignite launched in Melbourne 2019 with great success, later launching in the USA and Singapore.

Prominent and well-respected brands are proud to be sponsoring this cutting-edge event, which is designed to shift your fitness business’ success into a whole new gear. Brands include Debit Success - Keepme.AI - Coaching Zone - Myzone - Greg Sellar - Impact Training - Healthy Ageing Summit - FourD Media - The Gym Owners Fitness Business Podcast - Australasian Leisure Management Magazine - Novofit

This year will feature six roundtables each with a host on fitness business, each roundtable runs for 25 minutes, at the end of the 25 minutes the attendee's move to the next roundtable.

Roundtables Include -

*Sales Tools *Managing Staff *Creating Sales From Video *Building A Business To Sell *Building A High-Performance Team * Setting Up Small Group Training To Profit

From Our Added Guest Speakers At this year’s Ignite Fitness Business Summit you’ll learn how to:

make more sales

win the retention war with a system to enrich your club software

learn to handle large teams from a YMCA manager

hack the status quo and beat your competitors

be better prepared with legal matters

smash your social media marketing, and

create a thriving, high-performance team.

With keynote speakers including Steve Jensen, Greg Sellar, Ian Mullane, Liam Robertson and Nadine Kemp, you’re bound to leave feeling impressed, inspired, and empowered by the proven tips, techniques, strategies and secrets that these industry specialists will share.

The event this year includes three new panel discussions, legal matters for fitness business, taxation, technology, retention issues and building a boutique business inside your club to fight off the new brands coming to Australia.

If you’re ready to accelerate the performance of your business and ignite the passion among your team, then secure your ticket before spaces sell out.

Early bird tickets are available through the discount code ‘fitrec’. This code will save you $50 off the standard ticket price and includes full-day event, plus food, beverages and networking with like-minded people with the same agenda as you. Success!

To reserve your spot or to find out more go to ignitefitness.com.au or email mel@ncable.net.au

Mel Tempest is the founder of Ignite Fitness Business Events.

She is a club owner and fitness business innovator, speaker and leader.

The host of The Gym Owners Fitness Business Podcast

And The Women's Leaders Fitness Business Podcast

Launch Your Boutique Fitness Business Inside Your Gym! Learn How At Ignite Fitness Business Melbourne Event For Club Owners And Managers



