NobelBiz, Contact Center World Class Carrier and Hosted Contact Center Systems announces innovative fresh Podcast Series

‘First Contact: Stories of The Contact Center' The series features unsung heroes of a world often ridiculed while remaining a critical pillar of world commerce.

People that work in contact centers are often committed to excellence. Seldom is it noticed. The presence of mind required in constant conversation makes contact center agents and management unique.” — Steve Bederman

CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Because no one pictures themselves working at a contact center, First Contact: Stories of the Call Center is a new monthly podcast interviewing how leaders and entrepreneurs found their way into the call center industry. And it’s never linear. Host Christian Montes poses questions about their life, their path, their struggles and successes, and most importantly- how and why did they end up with a headset on.Christian Montes, as Global Director of Sales for NobelBiz, offers a candid account of his interest in this series, “I have been in contact centers of all size and types. In every visit, I see some of the hardest working and courageous people. They work longer and harder than almost any other industry. They work with an intensity, and often face particularly uncomfortable moments in their conversation.” He went on to explain how the pay can be low, the hours long, and the compliments few."People that work in contact centers are often committed to excellence. Seldom is it noticed. The presence of mind that’s required to be in constant conversation makes contact center agents and management unique.I’ve been in the industry for much of my life, starting as an agent in the 1970’s. The success that I have had in business is a byproduct of the intensity and focus that I learned through the rapid paced environment,” said Steve Bederman, NobelBiz President.Bederman will be the first of a monthly continuation of interviews telling the stories of this dynamic industry. He went on to say, “At NobelBiz, we want to raise the level of pride amongst all within our trade. We’re honored to present stories of lives and careers within. We see this as our NobelBiz investment and payback to an industry that has afforded us great success. Let’s start recognizing the courage and interests that come from our activities.”To listen to the first and future podcasts, click here: https://nobelbiz.com/first-contact-podcast/ Feel like you got something to say? Are you an industry insider set on moving the whole contact center ecosystem forward? Want to be a guest on a future episode? If YES is the answer or you know someone who'd fit right in, email us at: mirela.otea@nobelbiz.comAbout NobelBizNobelBiz is the contact center’s recognized leader of purpose built telecom. Known as ‘the carrier’s carrier’ it has combined state of the art Omni Channel Cloud technology with its most cost effective Telcom capabilities. With over 20 years in business and billions of connections for contact centers, it has perfected the art of achieving for their clients the highest contact rates. Everything that NobelBiz offers is focused on enabling call centers to have the best opportunity to have important conversations all day every day. NobelBiz becomes an extension of your business instead of just a vendor.World-class voice services and Cloud Contact Center technology bring together management, business, and productivity solutions to keep the contact center on top of their game and competition!The NobelBiz mission: Empowering the contact center to make more meaningful connections that last.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.