House Democrats Pass Legislation to Protect Older Workers and Students

MESSAGE FROM THE MAJORITY LEADER

This week, the House voted on a resolution to transmit articles of impeachment to the Senate and name House impeachment managers who will present the case against the President. As the trial in the Senate gets underway, I am urging every senator to honor the oath they took to “do impartial justice.” It is clear the President abused the power of his office to benefit himself politically, and further proof came to light this week. Yesterday, the Government Accountability Office, an independent watchdog agency, issued their opinion that the President violated the law by withholding Congressionally-approved aid to Ukraine. In addition, interviews given by a Trump associate and documents released earlier this week, shed light on what the president believes: to him, the law holds no power and the Constitution has no weight. Now, Senate Republicans has a choice to either conduct a fair trial, or be complicit in the president’s coverup. I urge them to summon the courage to put their country and our democracy above their loyalty to the president.

In addition to upholding the Constitution and rule of law, House Democrats continued to work for the people this week. With bipartisan support, the House passed the Protecting Older Workers Against Discrimination Act, which will ensure that victims of age discrimination in the workplace can enforce their rights and continue to contribute to our economy. In addition, the House voted on a bipartisan basis to block the Administration from denying relief to student borrowers who were defrauded by predatory schools. House Democrats are committed to standing with students and ensuring that due relief can receive it.

Lastly, next Tuesday will mark the tenth anniversary of the Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission Supreme Court case, which removed reasonable campaign contribution limits and has allowed a small group of individuals and corporations to spend enormous sums of money on campaigns without disclosing their identities. The decision has allowed the infiltration of “dark” money into politics and drowned out the will of the people on key issues. House Democrats passed H.R. 1, the For the People Act, to undo the consequences of Citizens United and put in place other reforms to return to a government that is of, by, and for the people. As we recognize this anniversary, House Democrats will continue to call on Senator McConnell to allow a vote on H.R. 1 and other House-passed bills that are pending in the Senate.

Sincerely yours, Steny H. Hoyer P.S. Please invite your friends and family to sign up for this newsletter to learn more about how House Democrats are working For the People. You can also get the latest updates and join the conversation on my Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram accounts.

DEMOCRATIC NEWS UPDATE

Hoyer Statement on GAO Opinion Confirming the President Violated the Law by Withholding Aid to Ukraine

Hoyer Remarks at Press Event Marking 10 Years Since Citizens United, Urging Senate Republicans to Allow a Vote on the For the People Act

Fact Sheet: Ten Years After Citizens United, House Democrats Call on Senate to Take Up House-Passed Government Reform Measures

Hoyer Statement on Administration's Release of Disaster Relief Aid to Puerto Rico

Hoyer: House Will Vote on Lee & Khanna Iran Bills the Week of January 27