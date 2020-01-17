X Alfonso starts 2020 with the new single No Se Puede Pensar Como Un Prisionero, an ode to resistance

A video for X Alfonso's fourth and previous single, Siento Que... was uploaded to YouTube on January 10

A video for X Alfonso's fourth and previous single, Siento Que... was uploaded to YouTube on January 10. The track, released in December, is a powerful acoustic version accompanied by an ensemble.

The year 2020 begins full of energy and new projects for Cuban musician, producer, and artist X Alfonso, who today, January 17, releases No Se Puede Pensar Como Un Prisionero (You Can't Think Like A Prisoner), the fifth and latest single from his most recent album, Inside, released in 2019 after 10 years of working in other artistic endeavors in his native Cuba.

No Se Puede Pensar Como Un Prisionero is a hymn to resistance, an invitation to seek power, determination and growth within oneself to get the best out of every human being, even though we live in a convulsed and selfish world, where the power of money and the interests of a few prevail over the general welfare.

Typical of X Alfonso's work, the song mixes blunt rap lyrics with a positive and optimistic message in the midst of the harsh reality that surrounds us all.



A video for the previous track, Siento Que... went up on January 10

The song speaks of strength, of the struggle and need that every human being has to need to live in a better world, and to share a common dream. This is a recurring theme in all of X Alfonso's music: his faith that this world can be a better place, if every one of us tries to make it so!

The simple and beautiful video was shot at the FAC (Cuban Art Factory), an iconic stage for Havana culture, where the Cuban musician and producer recorded live on December 19 Inside X Alfonso, a session open to exchange with the public.

X Alfonso's new video is available on all digital platforms and on his website (with free download for residents of Cuba).



About X Alfonso

X Alfonso is one of the most prominent musicians of the young Cuban art scene, winner of the Goya Award for the soundtrack of the film Habana Blues (2005). He has collaborated with important musicians and groups such as Audioslave, Bebe, Santiago Feliú, Descemer Bueno, Meshell Ndegeocello, and Rick Wakeman.

Also, he has received recognition for his social work. In 2010, X Alfonso received the title of UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador for his artistic work with and for children in Havana.

After almost three decades of artistic career, he has established himself as an avant-garde creator. In Cuba, X Alfonso founded the famous Cuban Art Factory (FAC), a cultural space where emerging and established artists alike (musicians, filmmakers, painters, dancers, and designers) can exchange ideas to strengthen the country's artistic scene. The FAC has been named by Time magazine as one of the 100 places around the world that you cannot miss

Website: https://www.xalfonso.com/

Contact for X Alfonso:

Sandra Lopes

fabricadeartecub@gmail.com



