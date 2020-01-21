The Houstonian Announces the Opening of Solaya Spa & Salon in Highland Village

Solaya Spa & Salon by The Houstonian

Exclusive product line, celebrity hairstylist and high design lie just beneath the treetops.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES , January 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Houston’s famed Trellis Spa at The Houstonian Hotel is welcoming its first sister spa to the city on February 3, 2020. Much like the floor to ceiling views of nature which can be enjoyed from every guest room at the hotel, the new facility will also feature floor to ceiling views of birch trees, creating a calming sanctuary in the fourth most populous city in the nation. Located in the bustling Highland Village, just three miles from Trellis, Solaya Spa & Salon by The Houstonian will carry over many of the staff members and spa treatment offerings that Houston spa-goers are accustomed to at Trellis. The hotel wanted to provide an alternate day spa to for their members while Trellis Spa undergoes a major six-month renovation, to feature a new contrast-bathing experience, also set to begin in February 2020. Keeping the loyal, highly trained staff through this renovation phase was also a reason behind the expansion. The 6,200-square-foot spa will remain open long after Trellis’s opening in the fall. Solaya Spa & Salon features twelve styling stations, nine treatment rooms, three manicure and three pedicure stations and two make-up stations.

Exclusive to Solaya Spa & Salon is Orveda skincare. It will be the only spa in America to offer facials that feature this product, which will also be available for purchase, along with other lines such as Natura Bissé and Phytomer. Orveda launched in 2017 and was inspired by ancient Ayurveda, Naturopathic and Taoist principles and through cosmetic science utilizes bacteria, enzymes and yeast to work with the skin’s microflora to heal the skin’s natural moisture barrier – not weaken in – like so many of today’s extreme face procedures. Sue Nabi is the forward-thinking founder of this vegan line, who has been featured in the Wall Street Journal and will make occasional appearances at the spa.

New FACIAL: Glow is the New Lift

The crème de la crème of Orveda treatments for a truly visible lift + glow effect. Starting with a full double cleanse and a deep energetic activation of skin glow thanks to The Healing Sap™. Followed by three deep-tissue contouring sessions, targeting multiple layers of the skin. Featuring Nutritive Plumping Massage, Orveda’s skin re-plumper to give back skin hydration, luminosity & glow. For eye-opening results, Eye Unveiler 422 completes your eye zone rejuvenation with an instant lifting effect. Further contouring of facial features is completed by the application of Orveda’s best-selling, highly-concentrated Firm Brew Botanical Cream.

80 minutes $230

An expanded hair salon will be the new home base for Houston celebrity stylist Joel Quinones. Joel has remained at the forefront of innovation since entering the world of beauty in 1987 and is known for his extraordinary skill and trendsetting techniques with hair color/styling and his artist’s eye in makeup application. He honed his skills in makeup application and artistry while working runway shows for leading fashion designers. Once he turned his attention to hair, Joel was an in-demand platform artist for Clairol, Matrix and Logics, where he taught the latest color and cutting techniques. As a stylist and makeup artist Joel has had the opportunity to work with many celebrities, including Olivia Newton John, Cindy Crawford, Clint Black, Tommy Tune, Ellen Burstyn, makeup maven Trish McEvoy, Real Housewife of NYC Carol Radziwill, Vogue Editor Anna Wintour and icon Liza Minnelli. Joel’s work has graced national fashion magazines such as Town & Country, Harper’s Bazaar, and Vogue.

But the wow factor doesn’t stop there. Interior designer Nina Magnon of Contour Interior Design brings texture and color into balance with hues of blue and soft metallics that speak to luxury and refinement and complement the views of the trees just outside the windows. More inspiration lies above, with crystal chandeliers from the ballroom of The Plaza Hotel in New York City by Charles Winston, brother of renowned jeweler Harry Winston. Twelve-foot French doors from a period building on the famed Rue Francois in Paris welcome guests to the airy, light filled, design forward space.

Valet and self-parking are available for a quick visit or a full day at the spa.

Additional services can be found by going to the website, SolayaHouston.com. A new CBD massage fights inflammation and the Slim and Sculpt Body Wrap is an essential complement to those seeking to look and feel their best self.

Address: 4059 Westheimer Road, Houston, Texas 77027 (located above Escalante restaurant)

Self-parking and Valet parking are available.

Robes, slippers and personal lockers are available.

Hours of operation: Monday – Friday 8 am – 8 pm.

Saturday and Sunday 8 am – 6 pm.

Phone 713-263-6500

www.SolayaHouston.com

Insta @solayaspaandsalon

Hair, massage, facial, waxing, nail and makeup services are available.



