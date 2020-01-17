Nationwide Search Kicked off to Find Leader for New Jersey ACEs Initiative

Expert to Lead Statewide Coordinated Response to Protect New Jersey’s Children from Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs)

TRENTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New Jersey Funders ACEs Collaborative, in coordination with the New Jersey Department of Children and Families (DCF) and Office of the Governor, announced a national search for an expert on ACEs to lead the development and implementation of a comprehensive statewide strategy to prevent, protect against, and heal from the effects of ACEs. The expert will serve as an Executive on Loan, reporting to DCF and liaising between the State government and the NJ ACEs Funders Collaborative —a partnership between the Burke Foundation, The Nicholson Foundation, and the Turrell Fund— in support of statewide ACEs-related policy and programming.

“Through Nurture NJ, I have focused on improving New Jersey’s maternal and child health outcomes, which are some of the worst in the nation, and demand our attention and concern.” said First Lady Tammy Murphy. “Trauma and adverse childhood experiences are very real factors in overall physical and behavioral health in our families and communities and have a direct effect on maternal and infant mortality and morbidity. We must be able to mitigate and manage these negative events to truly improve our maternal and child health outcomes and to ensure healthy and resilient families.”

In July 2019, the NJ Funders ACEs Collaborative released a groundbreaking report on ACEs, Adverse Childhood Experiences: Opportunities to Prevent, Protect Against, and Heal from the Effects of ACEs in New Jersey. The report was a starting point for statewide discussion around ACEs, and the Collaborative is now hosting a series of convenings with multisector stakeholders to develop, refine, and finalize recommendations for developing an ACEs Action Plan for New Jersey, in which the Executive on Loan will play a key role.

The Executive on Loan will:

• Lead and support the development of ACEs-related policy and other public initiatives;

• Staff a public-private committee (comprised of leaders in business, education, healthcare, government, nonprofit, etc.) to coordinate statewide work related to ACEs, including the development and implementation of a statewide Action Plan;

• Represent and communicate New Jersey initiatives related to ACEs at meetings, conferences, and public events in New Jersey and nationally;

• Offer technical assistance and strategic support to New Jersey initiatives operating under the statewide Action Plan; and

• Identify grassroots/community-led efforts across New Jersey, offer partnership and support, and provide opportunities to coordinate with the Action Plan.

“At the Department for Children and Families, we’re incorporating the ongoing study of brain science and ACEs into our work to keep New Jersey residents safe, healthy, and connected,” said Commissioner Christine Norbut Beyer. “Through a strategic realignment and re-envisioning of our work, we’re steeling our focus on outcomes, and on helping families to heal and recover from trauma. We welcome the insight and expertise of an Executive on Loan to ensure that our collective efforts are coordinated and constructive in helping to mitigate childhood adversity and promote resiliency.”

“We are excited about recruiting a leader in ACEs and resilience to guide NJ’s statewide response to addressing ACEs in order to have a meaningful, long-term impact on the children and families of New Jersey,” said Atiya Weiss, Executive Director of the Burke Foundation.

The creation of the Executive on Loan role —a key piece of Governor Phil Murphy’s September announcement to strengthen statewide efforts to address ACEs through a $12 million, multi-year federal grant— signals continued commitment and growing momentum to improve the wellbeing of children across the state.

The Executive on Loan is a two-year contract with the NJ Funders ACEs Collaborative. To apply, please see the full job description and application instructions at: https://thenicholsonfoundation.org/news-and-resources/nj-funders-aces-collaborative-seeking-executive-loan-lead-statewide-aces-efforts



ABOUT THE NEW JERSEY FUNDERS ACEs COLLABORATIVE

The Burke Foundation, The Nicholson Foundation, and the Turrell Fund share deep roots in New Jersey and a commitment to building a brighter future for our state by empowering our children. Together, the three foundations provide grants of $10-12 million a year to support vulnerable children and families. The foundations work together to make collective investments that strengthen the ability of New Jersey’s early care and education systems to improve outcomes for the youngest children.

Learn more at www.burkefoundation.org, www.thenicholsonfoundation.org, and www.turrellfund.org.



