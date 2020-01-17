A Certain Kind of Light exhibit from Kieran Castaño

Kieran Castaño - Mills Gallery

Mills Gallery is pleased to present a solo exhibition of portrait works from Kieran Castaño. “A Certain Kind of Light” will run until January 31, 2020

Color used as light represents wisdom, truth & self-love gained from our unique journeys to find & know our true selves.I use pointillism to bring out the authenticity of every color within ourselves.” — Kieran Castaño

Imagine play, humor, wit, and vulnerability wrapped in the classic styles of colorful pointillist portraits and alternative sequential art. Using these techniques, the work of Kieran Castaño does little to nothing to hide the bodies we have been told it is too controversial to see. The goal is always trans visibility, which Castaño makes possible through the loving touch of portraiture. He paints and draws everyday trans individuals in a style that makes you curious about the varying translations of identity thus disrupting, if even just for a moment, the viewers preconceived reactions to trans bodies.

In Castaño’s words, “The emergence of form from a surface of colorful dots stylistically references the pointillist & impressionist painters of the past, although with a renewed meaning.

In my work, I use color as light to shine on Trans subjects and related themes. To me, color used as light represents wisdom, truth and self-love gained from our unique journeys to find and know our true selves. I use pointillism to bring out the authenticity of every color within ourselves.”

Through this show Castaño invites you to be curious, to be uncomfortable, to look past the curtain, and see the beauty that difference can make. In a twist on censorship, this show will feature works of nudity that will be covered but open for viewing.

This exhibition has been curated and planned by Nathaly Ruiz with Mills Gallery.

