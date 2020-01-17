CyberCecurity LLC Launches New Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Service

CMMC Assessments and Other Services for DoD Contractors

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- CyberCecurity LLC announces the launch of its new Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification program . This turnkey program provides all required materials and hands-on guidance and support for small and medium-sized businesses as they build a professional cybersecurity program designed to meet requirements CMMC and NIST SP 800-171.The Department of Defense has been working to improve cybersecurity of its defense industrial base over the last several years as nation-state sponsored theft of defense secrets makes the news on a regular basis. The biggest source of breaches and leaks of sensitive intellectual property is the hundreds of thousands of contractors that have access to sensitive but unclassified information called CONTROLLED UNCLASSIFIED INFORMATION or CUI.In 2013 the DoD created a security requirement called DFARS 252.204-7012 and then a few years later, NIST released a security requirement named SP 800-171. While both of these were a start to improving security for the defense industrial base, they didn’t solve the problem because neither had any outside review.In early 2019 DoD upped the ante by announcing the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC). This is the first time that the DoD has required contractors, sub-contractors and suppliers to be certified to participate in the DoD supply chain. The plan is that all defense contractors, whether they work with CUI or not, will have to be certified.CyberCecurity LLC has worked with DoD contractors and sub-contractors for years helping them build cost-effective cybersecurity programs that were correctly aligned with SP 800-171.DoD contractors must now become CMMC certified by passing an independent third party CMMC audit to verify they have met the appropriate level of cybersecurity protections for their business and the data they are responsible for. DoD supply chain members at all levels will have to be certified at one of the five maturity levels proscribed by DoD (see links below for more info).As an independent third party, CyberCecurity LLC can now help businesses of all sizes who perform work for DoD to build and to implement cybersecurity programs that are aligned with SP 800-171. CyberCecurity LLC can serve as your outsourced consulting partner tasked with helping your company become compliant. Remember that DoD contractors remain ultimately responsible for ensuring that their company and any subcontractor meets the appropriate cybersecurity requirements, so it is essential to choose a provider that is established and reputable.CyberCecurity LLC provides the following CMMC services:• CMMC pre-assessments• Development of a Security System Plan (SSP) and Plan of Action & Milestones) POA&M• Implementation of the NIST 800-171 requirementsAccomplishing the above items will facilitate the rapid passing of a CMMC audit and allow your organization to bid on and be awarded new DoD contracts. It will also make your company more competitive for DoD contracts. DoD says that contractors will need to already be certified in order to bid on new contracts.Asked what the primary benefit of building a CMMC certified is, CyberCecurity LLC Managing Partner Ray Hutchins responded, “Most importantly, you are protecting the crown jewels of our country. Every contractor and sub-contractor must do everything in their power to protect all intellectual property paid for by U.S. taxpayers. Contractors must make sure that the systems our warfighters depend upon are secure and available when needed.”According to CyberCecurity LLC Partner Mitch Tanenbaum, “There is no longer any excuse for contractors not to protect the information they are responsible for. Under this new program, DoD is allowing contractors to add cybersecurity costs as an allowable expense."For more info about CyberCecurity LLC's program, go here: https://www.cybercecurity.com/cmmc-assessments For more info on the FAQ page of the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition & Sustainment Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification, go here: https://www.acq.osd.mil/cmmc/faq.html ---About CyberCecurity, LLC CyberCecurity LLC is a full-service, nationally recognized cybersecurity company headquartered in Denver, Colorado.Please visit: https://www.cybercecurity.com/cmmc-assessments/ for more information about our program.

