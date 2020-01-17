Finance and Inequality
Author/Editor:
Publication Date:
January 17, 2020
Electronic Access:
Summary:
The SDN focuses on the interplay between financial deepening and economic inequality. It discusses whether the microeconomic benefits of wider provision of financial services for reducing inequality translate to the aggregate level; examines whether income and wealth distribution matter for the transmission of monetary policy; and consider ways to limit the risk that financial deepening will lead to inequality and discontent.
Series:
Staff Discussion Notes No. 20/01
English
Publication Date:
ISBN/ISSN:
9781513526546/2617-6750
Stock No:
SDNEA2020001
Price:
$10.00 (Academic Rate:$10.00)
Format:
Paper
