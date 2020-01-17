There were 566 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,715 in the last 365 days.

Finance and Inequality

Author/Editor:

Martin Cihak ; Ratna Sahay

Publication Date:

January 17, 2020

Electronic Access:

Download PDF. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

The SDN focuses on the interplay between financial deepening and economic inequality. It discusses whether the microeconomic benefits of wider provision of financial services for reducing inequality translate to the aggregate level; examines whether income and wealth distribution matter for the transmission of monetary policy; and consider ways to limit the risk that financial deepening will lead to inequality and discontent.

Series:

Staff Discussion Notes No. 20/01

English

Publication Date:

ISBN/ISSN:

9781513526546/2617-6750

Stock No:

SDNEA2020001

Price:

$10.00 (Academic Rate:$10.00)

Format:

Paper

