2020 Midwinter Executive Conference by the Numbers

By: Carol Abel, Vice President of Education Program Development, FMI 

Midwinter 2020 BannerIn a matter of days, the food industry will land in Phoenix for the 2020 Midwinter Executive Conference. Top industry executives will gather to discuss proven and emerging trends, and how it will influence future business operations. 

Here are some record-breaking numbers that offer a sneak peek into who’s attending and what the program entails: 

1093  Registered attendees 

248    Retailer and Wholesaler attendees 

521    Associate Member attendees 

93      Product Supplier attendees 

35      States and 5 countries represented 

216    First-time attendees from retailers and brands

98       Companies participating in Strategic Executive Exchange business meetings 

16       Education sessions addressing the complex components of 5 emerging issues driving change and opportunity in the industry 

69       Industry experts exploring issues that impact the retail and CPG industries 

26       FMItech Talks sharing new ideas and solutions to enhance your technology                    strategy 

80      Companies have pledged to support the FMI Foundation through Stir It Up!, a                 lively cooking competition between food industry executives taking place on                     Sunday, January 26

$1,150,000 Dollars raised to support the FMI Foundation through Stir It Up! 

5     Companies competing during Stir It Up! for awards in five Family Meals Categories 

7     Gold Plate Awards highlight outstanding family meals promotional programs                    announced during Stir It Up! 

107  Golfers participating in the FMI Food Industry Golf Tournament supporting FMI                Leadership, Education, Advocacy, Development Fund (LEAD)

6 FMI Executive Leadership Awards presented, including: 

Future Midwinter Date: January 22-25, 2021 

