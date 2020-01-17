2020 Midwinter Executive Conference by the Numbers

By: Carol Abel, Vice President of Education Program Development, FMI

In a matter of days, the food industry will land in Phoenix for the 2020 Midwinter Executive Conference. Top industry executives will gather to discuss proven and emerging trends, and how it will influence future business operations.

Here are some record-breaking numbers that offer a sneak peek into who’s attending and what the program entails:

1093 Registered attendees

248 Retailer and Wholesaler attendees

521 Associate Member attendees

93 Product Supplier attendees

35 States and 5 countries represented

216 First-time attendees from retailers and brands

98 Companies participating in Strategic Executive Exchange business meetings

16 Education sessions addressing the complex components of 5 emerging issues driving change and opportunity in the industry

69 Industry experts exploring issues that impact the retail and CPG industries

26 FMItech Talks sharing new ideas and solutions to enhance your technology strategy

80 Companies have pledged to support the FMI Foundation through Stir It Up!, a lively cooking competition between food industry executives taking place on Sunday, January 26

$1,150,000 Dollars raised to support the FMI Foundation through Stir It Up!

5 Companies competing during Stir It Up! for awards in five Family Meals Categories

7 Gold Plate Awards highlight outstanding family meals promotional programs announced during Stir It Up!

107 Golfers participating in the FMI Food Industry Golf Tournament supporting FMI Leadership, Education, Advocacy, Development Fund (LEAD)

6 FMI Executive Leadership Awards presented, including:

Future Midwinter Date: January 22-25, 2021