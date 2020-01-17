Thaicom Migrates Thaicom 5 Satellite Customers

Thaicom 5

MUANG NONTHABURI, NONTHABURI, THAILAND, January 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thaicom Public Company Limited would like to update progress on the incident regarding a technical anomaly on the Thaicom 5 satellite resulting in technical limitations to monitoring the status of the satellite, as reported earlier by the company.

Thaicom together with the satellite’s manufacturer and a team of specialists have performed three attempts to recover the satellite system since the anomaly occurred. However, the system has not successfully been restored. Thaicom continues to work with the satellite’s manufacturer to recover the satellite system by using various alternatives for a certain period of time. In order to ensure the continuity of services for customers, it is necessary for Thaicom to migrate the customers from Thaicom 5 to other satellites.

Anant Kaewruamvongs, Chief Executive Officer Thaicom, commented: “During the attempts to restore the satellite, the Company has cooperated with all relevant customers in order to migrate to other satellites so that we will be able to continue providing telecom and broadcast services without interruption.” Anant added: “We would like to thank the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society and the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission for their prudent decision to support and approve of the relevant process.”

Thaicom would like to emphasize that all key customers and television broadcast networks on Thaicom 8 and Thaicom 6, i.e., True Visions, Distance Learning Television (DLTV) and Must Carry Channels of Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT), have not been impacted by this incident.





